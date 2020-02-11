PROPERTY DAMAGE

Dark Star Lane, Jan. 28. A community dog-cleaning station was damaged.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Paso Robles Ct., 4 p.m. Jan. 28 to 8 a.m. Jan. 29. Copper refrigerator wire was cut off and stolen from an interior air-conditioning unit to an exterior HVAC unit.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ARREST

Solomons Island Rd. N. at Cox Rd., Jan. 31. A 37-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of 10+ grams of marijuana, possession of a concealed dangerous weapon (a large tactical knife) and traffic citations.

NORTH BEACH AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Seventh St., 3:40-4:07 a.m. Jan. 30. A 2014 black Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from a residence.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chaneyville Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 29. An iPhone, cash and an identification card was stolen from a student at a high school during school hours

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Central Square Dr., 100 block, Jan. 30. Prescription medication and $22 in quarters was stolen from a woman’s purse at a laundromat.

ARREST

Central Square Dr., 100 block, Jan. 31. Customers at a laundromat reported a man was harassing them. Police located the man who was issued an indefinite trespass warning at the shopping center. He appeared extremely intoxicated and officers detected the odor of alcohol on his breath. The 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing a public agency during business hours.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy., 2100 block, 1:45 p.m. Feb. 3. Three men entered a pharmacy, climbed over the counter and sprayed an employee with pepper spray. They stole medications and cash, then fled in an awaiting Honda Pilot driven by a fourth robber. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with other police jurisdictions to determine whether the case is connected to other similar robberies.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALLAWAY AREA

MURDER ARREST

Jo Marie Way, 20900 block, 8:04 p.m. Feb. 2. An man called 911 and said he had killed his wife. Arriving at a residence, police found a 29-year-old Callaway woman in the living room dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The gunman had fled the scene but was subsequently located in another jurisdiction shortly after the incident and brought back to St. Mary’s County by deputies. A 36-year-old man was taken to the St. Mary’s Detention Center and charged with first- and second-degree murder, firearm use in a violent felony and first- and second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 17200 block, Feb. 5. A man forced his way into a residence by forcing a door and removed property. A 30-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested at the scene and charged with burglary first-, third- and fourth-degree, theft, and malicious destruction of property.

WEAPONS

Pegg Rd., 21800 block, 11:15 a.m. Feb. 4. When an officer stopped a vehicle, a male passenger fled on foot and was pursued by deputies. Police found a loaded firearm on him after taking him into custody. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle followed and attempted to pick up the passenger and began yelling and approaching deputies. Both driver and passenger were arrested. A 24-year-old Virginia man was arrested and charged with multiple handgun offenses, obstruction and hindering and fraud to avoid prosecution and was held without bond. A 22-year-old Lexington Park woman was charged with resist/interfering with arrest.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

DRUGS

Waterview Dr., 40500 block Feb. 4. A witness observed a woman on his front porch, then saw her flee and attempt to enter a vehicle at a nearby residence. The vehicle owner was contacted and it was determined that she did not have permission to be in the vehicle. She was taken to the detention center where three packets of suspected suboxone and suspected methamphetamine were located on her person. A 39-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested and charged with rogue and vagabond, controlled dangerous substance: possession-not marijuana and possession of contraband at a place of confinement. Two other outstanding warrants for theft were also served.