DAMAGED PROPERTY

Ponds Wood Rd., Feb. 4. An attempt was made to enter a residence through a basement door. A brick was used to break the doorknob and the outer pane of glass.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ox Bow Lane, 2 p.m. Feb. 7. An iPhone 8 Plus was stolen.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

4th St., 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 7. Prescription medication was stolen from a residence.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Laveille Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 6-8. A dash panel and a master cylinder was stolen from a bus at a septic service facility.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Lottie Fowler Rd., 6 p.m. Feb. 2 to 5 a.m. Feb. 3. Four residential mailboxes and mail box posts were damaged by a person driving a blue Honda.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bentley Dr., Dec. 18, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. Four rings were stolen from a jewelry box in a bedroom at a residence. The value of the stolen jewelry is $5,100.

Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, Feb. 5. A woman in a discount retail store was observed placing merchandise into her bag without scanning it and exiting the store. The 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft less than $100 and possession of drugs, not marijuana, and paraphernalia.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Stone Ct., Feb. 7. An exterior door to a residence was forcibly opened, causing damage to the wood around the lock.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

DOMESTIC-RELATED STABBING

Gallery Pl., 3000 block, 11:32 p.m. Feb. 9. A man was arrested after he stabbed a female acquaintance multiple times in the abdomen. Police say injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. The 22-year-old Waldorf man was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and related charges.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Sawara Ct., 23300 block, Feb. 8. A 32-year-old California man was arrested after he tackled a person during an argument. He was charged with second-degree assault.

BANK ROBBERY ARREST

Three Notch Rd., 23000 block, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8. A woman entered a bank and presented a note to an employee demanding cash and threatening an incendiary device. The employee complied and the robber fled. On Feb. 13, the woman did the same robbery at a bank in the 37600 block of Mohawk Drive in Charlotte Hall. Again, the bank teller complied, and the woman fled with cash. Later that evening, she was observed operating a vehicle in Calvert County and arrested. The 41-year-old Saint Leonard woman was charged with armed robbery, robbery, theft, threat of arson and second-degree assault.

DAMERON AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 17200 block, Feb. 5. A man forced his way into a residence, causing damage to the door, then took property and fled. The 30-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first-, third, and fourth-degree burglary, and malicious destruction of property.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

FDR Blvd., 21800 block, Feb. 2. A man assaulted a female acquaintance, forcibly removed her coat and took her cellphone. The 32-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Franklin Rd., 46400 block, Feb. 9. A woman retrieved a pair of scissors during an argument and assaulted the other person, causing lacerations. The woman also bit the person. The 42-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Compass Cir., 48000 block, Feb. 9. A man entered a vacant residence using a key from a rental office that he failed to return. The 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and trespassing on private property.

PARK HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 18400 block, Feb. 3. A man assaulted a person causing visible injury to the person’s neck. The 39-year-old Park Hall man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.