DAMAGED PROPERTY

Casey Way, Feb. 6-7. Blue paintballs were shot at a residence. One of the shots tore through a window.

ARREST

Prosper Lane, 1700 block, Feb. 12. A 37-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop. He was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a rifle/shotgun with a felony conviction, and illegal possession of ammunition.

AD

SUNDERLAND AREA

ARREST

Dalrymple Rd. at Ray Rd., Feb. 12. A 30-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop. He was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm, firearm drug traffic crime, firearm use/felony violation, handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, and possession of an assault weapon/magazine use.

AD

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

AD

BRYANS ROAD AREA

HOMICIDE

Warehouse Landing Rd., 3100 block, Feb. 18. A male juvenile was shot and killed outside his residence in connection with a drug-related incident. On Feb. 19, a 17-year-old Waldorf male was arrested and charged as an adult with first-degree murder and related charges.

WALDORF AREA

ASSAULT

Mall Cir., 11100 block, 4:53 p.m. Feb. 16. An argument escalated at a shopping center when a man stabbed a male juvenile in the face with a screwdriver and fled. The injured male was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Feb. 17, a White Plains man, 27, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and related charges. A second male accomplice has not been located.

AD

AD

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

VIOLATING PROTECTIVE ORDER ARREST

Shannon Ct., 45500 block, Feb. 16. A man entered the property of an acquaintance at a residence violating a protective order. The 55-year-old California man was arrested and charged with violating a protective order.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

HOME INVASION

Manon Way, 21400 block, Feb. 16. A man came to an acquaintance’s residence yelling and making threats, then attempted to force his way into the residence and damaged the person’s door. The 34-year-old District Heights man was arrested and charged with home invasion, fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.

AD

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lexington Village Way, 46400 block, Feb. 12. A 37-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested for entering a business and taking property from the place where he’d previously been issued a notice of no trespass. He was charged with theft and trespassing.

Mayflower Dr., 48000 block, 3:27 a.m. Feb. 13. Several males entered several vehicles and took property.

VALLEY LEE AREA

ASSAULT

Happyland Rd., 45200 block, Feb. 11. A man assaulted an acquaintance, dragged the person outside by the hair and assaulted them. The 30-year-old Valley Lee man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.