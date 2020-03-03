DAMAGED PROPERTY
Overlook Dr., 400 block, Feb. 20. The exterior glass pane of a sliding-glass door was shattered at a private clubhouse.
OWINGS AREA
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Chews Brand Rd., 1:30 Feb. 16 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17. A rock was thrown through a bedroom window and damaged a sliding-glass door. Once inside, multiple drawers and cabinets were rummaged through at the residence. Nothing was reported missing.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
DAMAGED PROPERTY
Main St., Feb. 23. The front door of a residence was broken down.
ARREST
Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, Feb. 18. A man in a discount retail store was observed ripping the tags off a jacket and wearing the jacket around the store while placing other merchandise in shopping bags. The 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft $100 to $1,500.
SOLOMONS AREA
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Charles St., 100 block, Jan. 20 to Feb. 22. An aqua-color rudder with stainless steel shaft was stolen from a boat at a marina.
Charles County
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
ASSAULT
Armsworthy Ct., 22500 block, Feb. 21. A man punched and kicked a person repeatedly and threw the person against a vehicle. He threw a second person onto the ground. The 47-year-old California man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Riva Ridge Dr., 42300 block, 2:50 p.m. Feb. 23. A 60-inch Samsung television, a hedge trimmer, a leaf blower, a MetroCast receiver and a surveillance camera were stolen from a residence.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
CHILD ABUSE/ASSAULT
Compass Ct., 21400 block, Feb. 19. A 39-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault after he struck a victim repeatedly with a piece of wood during a disagreement.
ASSAULT
Wheeler Dr., 47600 block, Feb. 21. A 36-year-old Lexington Park woman scratched a person in the face during an argument. She was charged with second-degree assault.
ROBBERIES
Shangri-La Dr. N., 21800 block, Feb. 21. Two males entered a business, brandished a weapon and demanded cash. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Shangri-La Dr. N., 21800 block, Feb. 23. Two males entered a liquor store, brandished a weapon and demanded cash. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Three Notch Rd., 26500 block, Feb. 21. A woman assaulted and scratched an acquaintance during an argument, then came after the acquaintance with a pair of scissors. The 37-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.