DAMAGED PROPERTY

Overlook Dr., 400 block, Feb. 20. The exterior glass pane of a sliding-glass door was shattered at a private clubhouse.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chews Brand Rd., 1:30 Feb. 16 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17. A rock was thrown through a bedroom window and damaged a sliding-glass door. Once inside, multiple drawers and cabinets were rummaged through at the residence. Nothing was reported missing.

AD

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Main St., Feb. 23. The front door of a residence was broken down.

AD

ARREST

Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, Feb. 18. A man in a discount retail store was observed ripping the tags off a jacket and wearing the jacket around the store while placing other merchandise in shopping bags. The 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft $100 to $1,500.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Charles St., 100 block, Jan. 20 to Feb. 22. An aqua-color rudder with stainless steel shaft was stolen from a boat at a marina.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

AD

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

AD

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Armsworthy Ct., 22500 block, Feb. 21. A man punched and kicked a person repeatedly and threw the person against a vehicle. He threw a second person onto the ground. The 47-year-old California man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

AD

HOLLYWOOD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Riva Ridge Dr., 42300 block, 2:50 p.m. Feb. 23. A 60-inch Samsung television, a hedge trimmer, a leaf blower, a MetroCast receiver and a surveillance camera were stolen from a residence.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

AD

CHILD ABUSE/ASSAULT

Compass Ct., 21400 block, Feb. 19. A 39-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault after he struck a victim repeatedly with a piece of wood during a disagreement.

ASSAULT

Wheeler Dr., 47600 block, Feb. 21. A 36-year-old Lexington Park woman scratched a person in the face during an argument. She was charged with second-degree assault.

AD

ROBBERIES

Shangri-La Dr. N., 21800 block, Feb. 21. Two males entered a business, brandished a weapon and demanded cash. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Shangri-La Dr. N., 21800 block, Feb. 23. Two males entered a liquor store, brandished a weapon and demanded cash. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Three Notch Rd., 26500 block, Feb. 21. A woman assaulted and scratched an acquaintance during an argument, then came after the acquaintance with a pair of scissors. The 37-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.