THEFT/BREAK-IN

Skyview Dr., Feb. 23-25. Gasoline was siphoned from a person’s vehicle.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

ARREST

Hance Rd., 3200 block, Feb. 28. A search and seizure warrant was executed at a residence. Police arrested a 38-year-old Port Republic man after they recovered a pump-action shotgun, a prop gun, 15 grams of crack cocaine, mixing agents and other evidence indicative of the production, distribution and use of narcotics. He was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a shotgun by a prohibited person.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Lottie Fowler Rd., Feb. 29. A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, obstructing and hindering, and altering physical evidence in a criminal proceeding.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

MacArthur Blvd., 22500 block, 6:15 p.m. March 4. A female in a liquor store brought a four-pack of wine to the checkout counter. When asked for identification, the female fled from the store with the wine. She was seen getting into a silver Toyota Corolla.

Three Notch Rd., 22800 block, Feb. 27. A 34-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested at a hotel after he was ordered to leave by an acquaintance and an employee, but rather than leave the man attempted to force his way back into the hotel through a window. He was charged with third-degree burglary.

CALLAWAY AREA

ROBBERY

Piney Point Rd., 20300 block, 8:05 p.m. March 5. Two males entered a gas station convenience store with their faces partially covered. They brandished firearms at an employee, took property from a display case and fled.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Langley Rd., 20800 block, Feb. 28. A 55-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after a call about a fight in progress. He refused to provide his name or identification to officers, resisted arrest and struck an officer in the upper body and torso. The man was charged with second-degree assault, possession of controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order, obstructing and hindering, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, March 1. A 43-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after he assaulted a person then continued to interrupt officers attempting to interview the victim. He was charged with second-degree assault and obstructing and hindering.

Hancock Dr., 21600 block, Feb. 22. A man was detained after police observed him fleeing the scene of an accident on foot. The 34-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, second-degree assault and other related charges.

MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Three Notch Rd., 21300 block, Feb. 23. A 23-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after an argument with an acquaintance escalated and she destroyed numerous glass items. She was charged with malicious destruction of property.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Pleasant Dr., 45500 block, Feb. 28. A 20-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after she entered a residence without permission to gather belongings. The woman was charged with fourth-degree burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest.

ARREST

Langley Rd., 20800 block, Feb. 24. A 48-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested after she falsely reported she was assaulted. An investigation revealed the woman used her elbow to strike a person on the arm. She was charged with making a false statement and assault.

RIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Holland Manor Dr., 49400 block, Feb. 28. A 33-year-old man of no fixed address punched a person in the face. He was charged with second-degree assault.

VALLEY LEE AREA

ARREST

Pasture View Way, 44500 block, Feb. 28. A man violated a protective order, entered a residence, assaulted an acquaintance and grabbed them by the throat. He barricaded himself inside the home, refused to exit, made threats to detonate incendiary devices and shoot law enforcement officers. The 25-year-old man of no fixed address eventually surrendered. He was arrested and charged with threat of arson, threat of mass violence, second-degree assault, and violating a protective order.