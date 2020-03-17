HANDGUN ARREST

Thomas Johnson Bridge, March 4. A man was arrested during a traffic stop. The 32-year-old male passenger was charged with concealing a dangerous weapon, loaded handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a registered firearm, handgun in vehicle, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and related charges.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Forest Ridge Dr. area, March 7. At least 11 unlocked vehicles were rummaged through in the Richfield Station community. Wallets, sunglasses and medication were among items stolen.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Longleaf Lane, March 4. A red tool bag containing hand tools, Klein side-cutters and a Walmart socket set was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Ward Rd. W., 3100 block, 1:30 p.m. March 4 to 8:30 a.m. March 5. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle parked behind a firehouse.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Emmanuel Church Rd., 1:35 p.m. Feb. 23 to 2 p.m. March 4. A vehicle was driven around a hayfield, destroying the property.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Stock Dr., March 7. Two adult bicycles, black with red and white accents, were stolen from a front yard at a residence.

ARREST

Deep Ford Dr., March 6. A 30-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop when police discovered an open arrest warrant. Police found drugs, counterfeit money and two airsoft pistols inside the vehicle. The man was charged with illegal possession of a registered firearm, handgun in vehicle, possession of forged currency, possession of controlled dangerous substances (not marijuana), possession of paraphernalia and related charges.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

St. Leonard Rd., 4900 block, Feb. 28 to March 2. Words were carved into the bathroom wall tile at a tavern.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

SOLICITATION TO KILL/ARREST

Waldorf area, March 5. A 22-year-old Waldorf man was arrested in connection with an investigation he was selling and trading cocaine to people in exchange for stolen property. Further investigation uncovered that the man was allegedly involved in a murder-for-hire plot to kill a local businessman. He was charged with solicitation to kill and murder a person and two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ARREST

MacArthur Blvd., 22400 block, March 8. While police conducted an investigation for the report of a disturbance, a man began yelling and causing a disturbance outside the residence, and began walking backward in the roadway. Police repeated instructions to cease his behavior, but the man continued drawing the attention of nearby residents. He pulled away from officers that attempted to take him into custody and refused to be placed in a patrol vehicle. The 39-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order and resisting/interfering with arrest.

TRESPASSING/DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Three Notch Rd., 22700 block, March 3. A man was creating a disturbance at a place of business and ordered to leave. He began yelling at patrons and creating a disturbance in the lobby on the business. The 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property and disorderly conduct.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Market Dr., 30000 block, March 2. A man threw an item at a person that walked into an establishment to place an order. The item struck another patron. The man then grabbed the person by the arms, causing visible injury, yelled at them and caused a disturbance in the business. He was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Bean Family Lane, 21600 block, March 2. A man bit a person and pushed them to the ground. The 43-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mervell Dean Rd., 23700 block, 6:20 p.m. Feb. 19. A man entered a liquor store, concealed two bottles of alcohol in his clothing and left without paying for the merchandise.

VEHICLE THEFT

Clarks Mill Rd., 44500 block, March 1. A 25-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested after she took a person’s vehicle without permission. She was charged with theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

CHILD ABUSE/ASSAULT/RESISTING ARREST

Liberty St., 21600 block, March 1. An argument escalated at a residence, and a man threw a chair at people in the home, then pushed a person, causing them to fall. He actively resisted arrest, yelled and cursed loudly, and a body camera worn by a deputy was broken. The man also kicked two deputies. The 37-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with four counts of assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, child abuse, and malicious destruction of property.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ARREST

Shenandoah Dr., 26000 block, March 7. A 42-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with violating a protective order for sending a person several messages in violation of a valid court order.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Autumn Wood Dr., 28900 block, March 4. A woman entered a person’s property through a window. Police arrested the 57-year-old Mechanicsville woman and charged her with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.