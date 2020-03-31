ARREST

Breezy Point Rd., 5200 block, March 20. A shot was reportedly fired from a mobile home at a marina. A 48-year-old man sitting in his vehicle was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

DUNKIRK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Maplewood Dr., 8 p.m. March 17 to 6 a.m. March 18. Someone sliced the sidewall of a tire, causing it to deflate.

Ward Rd. W., 10100 block, 9:45-10:30 a.m. March 20. A vehicle in a parking lot at a grocery store was damaged, with various black scuff marks left on the hood.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Curve Lane, March 19. An Echo PB-580H/T backpack-style leaf blower was stolen from an unlocked garage.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Calvert Towne Dr., 10:50 p.m. March 15 to 11 a.m. March 16. Someone keyed the driver’s side door of a vehicle and poured an unknown liquid on the door.

Solomons Island Rd. N., March 14-19. A traffic sign board was damaged, and two locks on the control compartment were removed.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Potomac Way, 30500 block, 9 a.m. March 19. A woman entered a discount retail store, took merchandise, and fled without paying for it.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Winters Lane, 20900 block, March 19. During an altercation, a man pushed a person down onto furniture and shoved food in the person’s face. The 46-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Once at the detention center the man kicked a police officer. An additional count of second-degree assault was added to his charges.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Three Notch Rd., 18000 block, March 15. A man attempted to pour a beverage on a person and tried to punch them in the face. The 27-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, March 17. A man grabbed a person by the neck and punched the person in the face. The 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Valley Estates Dr., 22000 block, March 16. A man assaulted a person, causing injury to the person’s face and neck. The 39-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

ROBBERY

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, 1 p.m. March 21. A robbery occurred at an apartment.

ARREST

Lexington Park area, March 23. A 16-year-old Lexington Park male was arrested in connection with several armed robberies that occurred in the 21800 block of North Shangri La Drive. He was charged with two counts each of armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, and theft.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Golden Beach Rd., 39800 block, March 18. A man pushed a person to the ground, causing lacerations to the person’s arm. The 57-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

PARK HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 18400 block, March 17. A man pushed a person, which caused them to fall into furniture, leaving a visible injury. The 65-year-old Park Hall man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.