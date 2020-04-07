CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ARSON ARREST

29th St., 3600 block, 4 p.m. March 24. A man intentionally set a fire in a basement bedroom causing an estimated $80,000 in damage, then fled. Police arrested the 41-year-old Calvert County man on March 25 in Prince George’s County. He was charged with first-degree arson and malicious destruction of property.

AD

AD

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ARREST

Solomons Island Rd. N., March 27. A disorderly woman refused to leave a person’s property. Deputies advised the woman she was not allowed on the property and gave multiple commands to leave. The woman refused and was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property and disorderly conduct.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cox Road and northbound Route 4, March 30. A Caterpillar 304C CR mini-excavator valued at more than $30,000 was stolen from a construction site.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cove Point Rd., 9:30 p.m. March 28. An attempt was made to steal a four-wheeler and a dirt bike sitting outside a shed. When the homeowner approached the shed, the person fled on foot into Cove Point Park.

AD

H G Trueman Rd., 200 block, 4-8:30 a.m. March 23. A rear license plate was stolen from a work van parked in lot outside a grocery store.

AD

Silver Rock Rd., 6 p.m. March 22 to 12:30 a.m. March 23. An Ambrose garbage can was stolen from a driveway.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dale Lane, 1900 block, 3:30-5 a.m. March 29. A utility trailer was stolen from a secure storage lot entered by force at a general contracting business.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Main St., March 26. People heard glass breaking at a residence and saw two males flee through the woods. Police located several broken windows on the side and rear of the residence.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 500 block, 1:30 p.m. March 26. A person reported hearing glass breaking and witnessing two men trespassing on the property and then running away. Police checked the unoccupied residence and located several broken windows and an attempt to enter the residence by force through a window.

AD

AD

Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, 4 p.m. March 26. Two women entered a discount retail store, took merchandise and fled in a four-door passenger car.

SOLOMONS AREA

ARREST

H G Trueman Rd., 14000 block, March 24. A man at a fast-food restaurant was yelling at and harassing customers in the drive-through. When police arrived, the man became disorderly and began yelling profanities at them. The 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with intoxicated public disturbance, disorderly conduct and second-degree assault.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

AD

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

AD

HUGHESVILLE AREA

ARREST

Lukes Lane, 15000 block, 10:53 p.m. March 27. A man was arrested after refusing requests by police to comply with Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency order prohibiting planned gatherings of more than 10 people in response to the covid-19 state emergency. The 41-year-old Hughesville man was hosting a bonfire with approximately 60 people at his residence. He was charged with violating the governor’s order.

WALDORF AREA

MURDER

Crain Hwy., 3500 block, March 28. A 47-year-old King George man killed a 39-year-old female acquaintance at a motel and then killed himself. Police say there was recent history of domestic violence.

AD

ATTEMPTED MURDER OF INFANT

Saint Thomas Dr., 2000 block, 2 a.m. March 30. A man called to report his 13-month-old daughter was having trouble breathing. The infant was unresponsive when paramedics arrived. The 29-year-old Waldorf man was arrested after doctors determined trauma consistent with child abuse. He was charged with attempted murder, child abuse, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. On March 31, the child died of her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

AD

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

AD

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at www.firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

AD

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Black Oak Ct., 23500 block, March 25. A 65-year-old California woman was arrested after she bit a person on the arm during an argument. She was charged with second-degree assault.

AD

ROBBERY

Three Notch Rd., 22700 block, March 24. A man entered a business and handed an employee a note threatening harm and demanding cash. The employee complied and the man fled. The 31-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery and theft.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ROBBERY

Callaway Village Way, 20800 block, 6:40 p.m. March 24. A man entered a business, assaulted a person, took cash from a register and fled in a black Chevrolet Tahoe. During the investigation police were notified an assault involving a similar vehicle, in the 45600 block of Buckshot Way in Lexington Park. On March 27, an 18-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, concealing a dangerous weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, first- and second-degree assault, theft, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

AD

AD

HOLLYWOOD AREA

THEFT ARREST

Hollywood area, March 23. A man was arrested after residents reported a man knocking on doors claiming to need cash for a family emergency or to visit a hospitalized family member. Many residents provided him with checks or money. The 46-year-old Hollywood man was charged via a criminal summons for the reported thefts.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Liberty St., 21600 block, March 22. As deputies escorted a person to a residence to enable the person to gather belongings and leave the residence, a man stood in the doorway and began yelling. He continued creating a disturbance after police gave him orders to cease and caused many neighbors to come outside, then slammed the door on an officer. The 26-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest.

AD

Wolf Trap St., 20800 block, March 27. A 36-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested after she struck an acquaintance in the face with a cellphone and then broke the person’s phone. She was charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

ROBBERY

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, March 21. A male contacted a man to purchase an item. When the buyer counted out the cash, the seller assaulted him, took the cash and fled. The 44-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with robbery, second-degree assault and theft.