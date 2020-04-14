Charles County
There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
St. Mary's County
In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:
• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism
• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted
• Fraud
• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse
• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike
• Trespassing (not in progress)
• Theft
Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at www.firstsheriff.com.
Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
GREAT MILLS AREA
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Greenview Knolls and Heards Estates neighborhoods, April 9. A woman was seen entering multiple unlocked vehicles in the neighborhoods. An investigation is ongoing.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
ASSAULT
Mervell Ct., 44000 block, April 4. A man grabbed a person by the neck during an argument and pushed them to the ground. The 42-year-old Hollywood man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
ARREST
Three Notch Rd., 19300 block, April 4. When police attempted a traffic stop, the driver continued at a high speed, struck a utility pole wire and a mailbox, then fled from the vehicle into the woods. The 43-year-old Prince Frederick man was arrested and charged with resisting/interfere with arrest, obstructing and hindering, driving on a highway without a required license, driving while license is suspended, attempt to elude uniformed police by fleeing on foot, attempt to elude by failing to stop, and failure to stop after property damage accident.