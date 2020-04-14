Calvert County

In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and out of caution to prevent further spread of the covid-19 virus, non-emergency/routine calls for service and minor reports will be handled over the phone, when possible.

There were no reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for this edition of Local Living. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194 or use the “Submit a Tip” feature on our new mobile app. Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at www.firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

GREAT MILLS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Greenview Knolls and Heards Estates neighborhoods, April 9. A woman was seen entering multiple unlocked vehicles in the neighborhoods. An investigation is ongoing.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Mervell Ct., 44000 block, April 4. A man grabbed a person by the neck during an argument and pushed them to the ground. The 42-year-old Hollywood man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ARREST

Three Notch Rd., 19300 block, April 4. When police attempted a traffic stop, the driver continued at a high speed, struck a utility pole wire and a mailbox, then fled from the vehicle into the woods. The 43-year-old Prince Frederick man was arrested and charged with resisting/interfere with arrest, obstructing and hindering, driving on a highway without a required license, driving while license is suspended, attempt to elude uniformed police by fleeing on foot, attempt to elude by failing to stop, and failure to stop after property damage accident.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton