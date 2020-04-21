Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

MURDER/SUICIDE

O’Donnell Pl., 10300 block, 7:40 p.m. April 10. Following a tip, police discovered a 47-year-old Indianapolis man had shot and killed a 36-year-old female acquaintance in a hotel room and then killed himself.

MURDER/CHILD ABUSE

Saint Thomas Dr., 2000 block, 2 a.m. March 30. A 29-year-old Waldorf man reported his 13-month old daughter was having trouble breathing. When officers and paramedics arrived, the child was unresponsive and taken to a hospital. It was determined the toddler sustained trauma consistent with child abuse. She was in critical condition and died the following day. Detectives arrested the father and charged him with child abuse, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. On April 14, the man was charged with first-degree murder.

SHOOTING

Brookside Pl., 100 block, 2:44 p.m. April 12. Responding to a report of gunshots, officers learned a 22-year-old man had been shot multiple times and driven to a hospital by an acquaintance. Police believe the shooting was not random.

ROBBERY

Smallwood Dr. W., 2:38 a.m. April 11. Three males entered a convenience store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The clerk complied and one of the robbers grabbed the cash drawer and they fled.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

WARRANT ISSUED/SEX OFFENSE

Leonardtown area, April 8. A warrant was issued for a 22-year-old Leonardtown man. Charges include sex abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and perverted practice.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

STABBING

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, noon April 12. A 61-year-old man of no fixed address was located with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to an area trauma center in critical but stable condition.

WARRANT ISSUED/CHILD ABUSE

Lexington Park area, April 9. A warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Lexington Park woman. Charges include second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lexwood Ct., 21200 block, April 11. A man armed with a machete kicked the door of a residence damaging the lock. He entered the home and threatened to kill the occupants. He ultimately left and police located him shortly after. The 23-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ARSON ARREST

Ridge Rd., 42200 block, April 10. A man made threats to burn down a residence after a disagreement over food. The 58-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with arson and threat.