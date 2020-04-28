PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER/ARREST

Serenity Ct., 300 block, 2:21 p.m. April 17. Responding to reports of shots fired, detectives located an SUV fleeing the area with bullet holes in the window. A 26-year-old Prince Frederick man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE

Aldermans Pl., 2000 block, 2:10 p.m. April 20. A man standing outside an apartment building was shot multiple times. The 26-year-old man died on the way to the hospital.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Archer St., 22200 block, April 15. A man struck a person in the head, causing visible injury. The 36-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Columbus Dr., 46300 block, April 14. A man was arrested after he struck a person in the face with a closed fist, causing visible injury. The 29-year-old La Plata man was charged with second-degree assault.

Three Notch Rd., 22500 block, 12:50 p.m. April 5. Three males outside a convenience store assaulted a customer at the air pump and damaged their vehicle. The three males fled in a Crown Victoria with silver rims.

ROBBERY

FDR Blvd., 21800 block, 4:30 p.m. April 14. Two males entered a vehicle and robbed two male acquaintances in the vehicle of cash and property at gunpoint, then fled. A 16-year-old Leonardtown male was arrested hours later and on April 16, an 18-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested. Each was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-, and second-degree assault, theft, and use of a handgun to commit a violent crime.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 21900 block, 2:05 p.m. March 1. A female with several face piercings entered an athletic shoe retail store, took a pair of shoes and walked out without paying for them.