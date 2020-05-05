DUNKIRK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ward Rd., 10000 block, 3:50 p.m. April 23. Three females were seen taking merchandise from a CVS and placing it in the trunk of a vehicle. An officer saw the vehicle fleeing out of a Walmart parking lot at a high speed, nearly striking bystanders and multiple vehicles in the area. One man sustained minor injuries when the woman struck his vehicle. The 21-year-old woman was arrested along with two female accomplices, 30 and 22, all from the District. Further investigation revealed the three women were involved in a theft from a pharmacy in Chesapeake Beach. Each is facing charges of reckless endangerment, theft scheme, theft and traffic violations.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Saint Leonard Rd., 4900 block, 11:20 p.m. April 19. A male entered a liquor store through a side window and took numerous pint-size bottles of vodka and a pack of Maverick menthol cigarettes, then fled.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

LA PLATA AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER/OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Spring Oak Ct., 10:20 a.m. April 26. Multiple 911 calls reported a man armed with a military-style long gun approached several homes in the neighborhood and broke out a window to one house. He walked to the front yard of another residence and fired multiple rounds at the home. Officers observed the man firing at the house occupied by several people including children. An officer discharged his firearm and disabled the man. The officers secured the weapon and initiated CPR until paramedics arrived. The 59-year-old La Plata man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is ongoing. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is departmental policy.

WALDORF AREA

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Holly Lane, 11800 block, 2:51 p.m. April 29. A man was seen firing a rifle in a parking lot behind a convenience store. Police arrested the 39-year-old Waldorf man found hiding in a wooded area nearby. He was charged with reckless endangerment.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Ronald Dr., 21800 block, April 23. A 20-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after she scratched a person’s neck and damaged their property.

ASSAULT/VIOLATE A PROTECTIVE ORDER

Columbus Dr., 46300 block, April 22. A 29-year-old La Plata man violated an active protective order when he assaulted a person. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order.

