LUSBY AREA

ANIMAL ATTACK

McMichael Dr., 12:15 p.m. May 7. A 5-year-old girl playing inside a residence was attacked by the family German shepherd. The child sustained severe traumatic injuries to her head, neck and lower hip and was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Children’s Hospital in stable condition. The canine aggressively charged toward responding officers. In an effort to end the attack, they fired shots toward the animal. The dog was pronounced deceased on scene.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE ARRESTS

Waldorf area, April 29. An 18-year-old Waldorf woman was arrested in connection with a murder that took place April 20 in the 2000 block of Aldermans Place. She was charged with accessory after the fact relating to first-degree murder. On April 30, an 18-year-old Accokeek man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Patuxent Beach Rd. S., 23400 block, May 2. Responding to an assault in progress, police located a person standing on the front porch of a residence bleeding profusely from the nose. A 26-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Long Bow Dr., 22100 block, 2:02 a.m. May 3. A man was seen attempting to enter a residence.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, April 26. A 56-year-old North Beach woman was arrested at a discount retail store and charged with theft $100 to under $1,500.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, April 28. A 58-year-old Piney Point man was arrested at a discount retail store and charged with theft $100 to under $1,500.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, May 2. A woman left a discount retail store after paying for some merchandise at a self-checkout but did not pay for all the merchandise. The 25-year-old Bushwood woman was arrested and charged with theft $100 to $1,500.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Indian Creek Dr., 38000 block, May 1. A 26-year-old Charlotte Hall man was arrested after he attempted to steal a cellphone from a person by force. He was charged with second-degree assault.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

First Colony Way, 45100 block, April 22. A 27-year-old Indian Head woman was arrested in connection with a theft at a retail store. She was charged with theft less than $100.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Watson Lane, 44500 block, May 1. A 29-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested after she struck an acquaintance in the chest and neck area. She was charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

HOME INVASION

Essex Dr. N., 21600 block, May 3. A man entered the basement of residence and began grabbing items to put into his pockets. When confronted by an occupant, he punched the person. A fight ensued and a second occupant attempted to assist, but the man held a gun to one of the victim’s heads. The gun discharged once and one of the occupants wrestled the gun away from him. The 20-year-old California man was arrested and charged with home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault and theft less than $100.

ASSAULTS

Liberty St., 21600 block, April 23. A man scratched a person’s chest, arms and back during an argument. The 30-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Warwick Ct., 21500 block, April 23. A person reported they were assaulted by a male acquaintance during an argument on April 22. The 27-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Windsor Dr., 21300 block, April 28. A woman struck a person in the face during an argument and in front of an officer. The 33-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

FALSE REPORT ARREST

Great Mills Ct., 45900 block, May 1. A 26-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he called 911 and falsely reported he was being kidnapped, assaulted and sexually assaulted. Police say the motive for filing the false police report was to have a person removed from his residence due to an ongoing dispute. He was charged with making a false statement to an officer.

BURGLARY/ASSAULT

Kearsarge Pl., 21700 block, May 4. A man threw beer on an acquaintance during an argument at a residence, then took the person’s cellphone and threw it into the kitchen. He followed the acquaintance to their vehicle and began damaging the vehicle, then returned to the residence and kicked in the front door to enter. The 27-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and unauthorized removal of motor vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, April 23. A 59-year-old Lusby man was arrested at a liquor store and charged with theft under $1,000.

Great Mills Rd., 21700 block, March 31. A 26-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested for a theft at a discount retail store.

VEHICLE THEFT

Great Mills Rd., 21700 block, 2:29 a.m. May 3. A 2019 Toyota C-HR was stolen using a key found in another vehicle. The stolen vehicle was returned at 5:35 a.m. with a damaged front end and fragments of brick from an impact.

