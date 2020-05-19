PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ASSAULT

Central Square Dr. area, 100 block, May 4. A man hit a male acquaintance in the back with a baseball bat in a wooded area and burned the man’s clothes. Witnesses told police the man said he was going to come back and burn them all to death. A 55-year-old Prince Frederick man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, threats of arson, and malicious destruction of property.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Solomons Island Rd. S., 1800 block, May 13-14. A business was entered by force with a piece of metal, and several paintball guns and a Tao Tao 110cc DB-10 dirt bike were stolen.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers May remain anonymous.

NEWBURG AREA

ARREST

Newburg area, May 12. A 34-year-old Newburg man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault and related charges.

WALDORF AREA

ARREST

Waldorf area, May 5. A 28-year-old Waldorf woman was arrested for taking a motorized toy from a person’s property. She was charged with theft $100 to $1,500.

ROBBERY

Waldorf area, 3 a.m. May 2. A male entered a gas station convenience store and asked the clerk for cigarettes. When the clerk turned around to get the merchandise the man pulled out a knife and announced a robbery. The clerk gave him cash and cigarettes and the robber fled.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes May also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

AVENUE AREA

ASSAULT AND DOG THEFT

Paul Ellis Rd., 37000 block, May 8. A man took a person’s dog without permission and fled with the canine in a vehicle. The dog owner got into a vehicle and pursued the man and ultimately, they were involved in a minor motor vehicle collision. The man exited the vehicle, retrieved a gardening tool, and struck the dog owner in the face multiple times with it. The 47-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, and theft.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Patuxent Beach Rd. S., 23400 block, May 2. Responding to a report of an assault in progress, a deputy located a person standing on the front porch of a residence bleeding profusely from the nose. A 26-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

ARREST

California area, May 6. A 22-year-old California man was arrested on multiple warrants for first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, third- and fourth-degree burglary to a dwelling and related charges.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 12:06 p.m. May 6. A woman left a discount retail store with merchandise that she did not scan at self-checkout.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, May 4. A 30-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested at a discount retail store and charged with theft less than $100.

WARRANT

Leonardtown area, May 8. A 50-year-old Leonardtown man is wanted for with third-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree assault, and trespassing on private property.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ARREST

Shangri-La Dr. N., 21800 block, May 8. A 40-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after a reported disturbance. He was charged with trespassing on private property, failure to obey a lawful order, and resisting arrest.