Charles County
There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
St. Mary's County
In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:
• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism
• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted
• Fraud
• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse
• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike
• Trespassing (not in progress)
• Theft
Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.
Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
CALIFORNIA AREA
ASSAULT
Magnolia Dr., 21700 block, May 9. A 35-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he struck a person in the face and then kicked a juvenile in the face, causing visible injury. He was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree child abuse.
HANDGUN ARRESTS
Church Dr., 45700 block, May 12. Responding to a disturbance, police arrested a 23-year-old Lexington Park man. He was charged with transporting a handgun on person, possession of a regulated firearm after a violent crime conviction, transporting a loaded handgun, and possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm.
Wildewood Pkwy., 44300 block, May 12. A 24-year-old California woman was arrested during a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant regarding theft of firearms. A handgun was visible in the woman’s unzipped purse. She was served the outstanding warrant and also charged with handgun in vehicle.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER
Birch Manor Cir., 27300 block, May 11. A woman violated a protective order when she refused to leave a property, became uncooperative, and refused to acknowledge the order. The 40-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with violating a protective order.
— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton