CALVERT AREA

Calvert area, 7 a.m. May 14 to 9 a.m. May 18. A license plate was stolen from a trailer.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Bayside Rd., 8000 block, May 20. Three males accosted a male driver sitting in his vehicle behind a convenience store. One of them threw a beer can that left a dent in the rear driver’s-side door.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Plum Point Rd., May 3-15. Property was stolen from the kitchen and living room areas of a residence entered by force.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Castesby Oak Ct., 2:47 p.m. May 11 to noon May 12. A package was stolen from a residential mailbox.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Hospital Rd., 100 block, May 20. Police responded for a report of a disorderly person at a hospital emergency room. The woman refused to leave the ER, ignored deputy’s requests and commands, and began shouting. The 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property and disorderly conduct.

Charles County

There were no reports received from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers May remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

FRAUD/THEFT

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 9:04 a.m. May 15. A woman used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases at a discount retail store. The night before, a wallet was stolen from a parked vehicle in the 45400 block of Buttercup Lane.

OBSTRUCTING AND HINDERING ARREST

Chancellors Run Rd., 22600 block, May 18. A male driver involved in an accident was arrested when he became belligerent and created a disturbance by entering the roadway. The man refused police commands to cease his actions and actively resisted arrest. The 23-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with obstructing and hindering, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order, and resisting/interfering with arrest.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Connelly St., 41400 block, May 16. A verbal altercation escalated when a woman grabbed a person’s neck and attempted to bite them. The 31-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Point Lookout Rd., 25400 block, 7:30 p.m. May 20. A male wearing a red puffy jacket entered a restaurant, stole a tip jar from the counter and fled.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

CHILD ABUSE/ASSAULT

Ridge Rd., 20500 block, May 16. A 36-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested for hitting and punching a child. She was charged with second-degree assault.

ASSAULT

Fir Way, 2500 block, May 15. A man hit an acquaintance in the stomach and pushed the acquaintance into numerous objects in a garage. The 25-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Oak Ct., 19700 block, May 17. A woman struck a person in the face, causing a visible injury. The 37-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT/INTOXICATED IN PUBLIC

Rogers Dr., 46000 block, May 16. Police responded to a disturbance and arrested a 33-year-old Lexington Park man that was yelling, belligerent and refusing to follow police commands to cease his actions. He raised his fists to a fighting position toward deputies. He was charged with disorderly conduct, intoxicated public disturbance, and failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order.