CALVERT AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Calvert area, May 5-26. A registration plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in a storage lot at a towing business.

AD

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ARREST

Old Town Rd., 3800 block, May 25. A 61-year-old man was arrested following a call for a disorderly person yelling inside a convenience store. He was charged with trespassing on private property, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance.

AD

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Coster Rd., May 29-30. A package was stolen from a front porch at a residence.

OWINGS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTIES

Arbor Way, 3-9:30 a.m. May 25. A landscape light was broken in a yard.

Ridge View Dr., 11 p.m. May 26 to 7:30 a.m. May 27. Large, deep scratches were made on the passenger side of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence and a tire was punctured.

AD

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Catesby Oak Ct., 6:30 p.m. May 26 to 6:30 a.m. May 27. An empty mailbox was stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Forgotten Trail, 10:04 a.m. May 24 to 10 a.m. May 25. A package was stolen from a mailbox.

Simmons Ridge Rd., 9 p.m. May 23 to 11:30 a.m. May 24. A gift card valued at $125 was stolen from a mailbox.

ARREST

Fairground Rd. area, May 26. Deputies witnessed two people engaged in a loud argument and attempted to de-escalate the situation by speaking with them. The male remained aggressive and irate and continued to act disorderly and yell profanities. The 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance.

AD

AD

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Long Beach area, 7 p.m. May 23 to 8 a.m. May 24. Rocks were spray-painted at a private beach.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lore Rd., 400 block, May 27. A Garmin Model 7 GPS/Depth Finder valued at $2,000 was stolen from a boat docked at a marina.

Charles County

There were no reports received from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

AD

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

AD

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes May also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

AD

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

This report was received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Park Ave., 41000 block, 1:18 a.m. June 1. Cash was stolen from a restaurant entered by force.