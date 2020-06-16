HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Llewelyn Lane, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2. A laptop and computer bag, a Makita skill saw, bank statements, a birth certificate, and a passport were stolen from a person’s work van.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Rousby Hall Rd., June 3. Seven street signs along the road were marked with profanity.

VEHICLE THEFT

Rousby Hall Rd., 4-7:40 a.m. June 4. A small motor home was stolen after owners parked it in a lot for a cleaning service. During the investigation, police saw a male drive the motor home back onto the property. The 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and malicious destruction of property.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Solomons Island Rd. S., June 6. A 37-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop. Police located a loaded black Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun wrapped inside a white shirt on the passenger seat, and a 10-round magazine loaded with Winchester 9mm bullets. Drugs and empty beer and liquor containers were also found. The man was charged with possession of a loaded handgun on person, a loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, and possession of controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hallowing Point Rd., June 2. Sometime on May 22, two packages were stolen from a mailbox. A third package was opened but left inside the mailbox.

Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, 7-8 p.m. June 5. A handicap parking placard was stolen from vehicle parked at a discount retail store.

SOLOMONS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Dowell Rd., 13300 block, 5 p.m. June 4. A male drove a red dirt bike through a turf field at Solomons Town Center Park, damaging the turf.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Miramar Way, 45400 block, June 6. A woman in a discount retail store intentionally scanned some merchandise at a self-checkout register, but not others. The 34-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with theft $100 to $1,500.

Three Notch Rd., 23000 block, 10:11 a.m. June 2. A passenger exited a gray Ford F-150 to take a Stihl model 430 gas-powered leaf blower from the back of another person’s truck, then fled in the gray F-150 southbound on Route 235.

CALLAWAY AREA

ARREST

Callaway area, June 4. A 53-year-old Callaway man was arrested on a warrant for malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Park Ave., 41500 block, 1:18 a.m. June 1. A male entered a pizzeria, took cash and fled.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

CHILD ABUSE

Valley Ct., June 9. A man struck an acquaintance holding a child in the mouth and head. The child was also struck in the head. The 20-year-old Lusby man was arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault and violation of a protective order.

ASSAULT

Lee Dr., 21400 block, June 4. A man got into an argument with a person that escalated when he threatened the person with a handgun-shaped knife. The 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

UNLAWFUL TAKING OF VEHICLE

Great Mills Rd., June 4. A 24-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after he failed to return a vehicle as agreed, then yelled and screamed obscenities when placed under arrest. He was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, cocaine and paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ARREST

Mechanicsville area, June 7. A 60-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested on warrants for attempted second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of indecent exposure, harassment, possession of a controlled dangerous substance — methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.

