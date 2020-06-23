DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Town Center Blvd., 10600 block, June 10. Two debit cards, a credit card and cash were stolen from a wallet left behind in a public restroom at a discount retail store.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

MAIL TAMPERING

Huntingtown and Port Republic areas, June 9-11. Multiple residents reported various pieces of incoming and outgoing mail were opened. Some pieces of mail were left in the mailbox and others were found discarded nearby.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Howard Dr., 7-11:59 p.m. June 9. Someone shot an arrow into the exterior siding of a residence that lodged in the drywall and could be seen from inside the residence.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hidden Creed Rd., May 31 to June 10. A package delivered May 31 to a residence containing prescription medication was stolen. The value of stolen property is $6,977.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adelina Rd., June 11. Vape oils were stolen from an envelope in a residential mailbox. The envelope was left inside the mailbox.

Hallowing Point Rd., June 9. Prescription medication was stolen from a residential mailbox.

Honey Cove Ct., 9:37 a.m. June 7 to 5:36 p.m. June 8. Multiple packages delivered to a residence were stolen.

Sixes Rd., June 5-8. A package delivered to a residence containing an Umparts Carburetor was stolen. On June 10, a second package containing two DVDs was delivered. Someone took one of the DVDs.

Sixes Rd., June 10. Two pairs of earrings were stolen from a package delivered to a residential mailbox.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Overlook Dr., June 7. Wooden stairs leading to Flag Harbor Beach were burned.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE

Shawnee Lane, 2400 block, 7:45 p.m. June 15. Three males were together on Shawnee Lane when a man fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking the men. Two of the injured males, 39 and 25, fled in a vehicle to Acton Lane where they were located by police and flown to a hospital with serious injuries. The third male, 34, was located deceased on Shawnee Lane with apparent gunshot wounds. A 37-year-old Brandywine man was arrested nearby and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

SHOOTING

Sugar Maple Ct., 23000 block, 8:30 p.m. June 12. Responding to a call for a shooting, police located a 19-year-old Mechanicsville man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by helicopter to a trauma center for treatment.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 7:25 p.m. June 4. A male entered a discount retail store and took an LG subwoofer without paying for it. He was seen getting into a red Hyundai Accent with Tennessee tags.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

SHOOTINGS

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, 10:20 a.m. June 14. Responding to the report of a shooting at a carwash, police located two injured men, 21 and 31. They were flown to trauma centers for treatment.

ASSAULT

Shangri-La Dr. N., 21800 block, 8:20 p.m. June 15. Several people exited a vehicle at a shopping plaza and assaulted a person that exited a liquor store. They fled following the assault.