DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Southern Maryland Blvd., June 9-11. A black tandem car trailer carrying an orange Kubota ZG23 zero-turn lawn mower was stolen from a residential yard. The value of the stolen property is $4,500.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Matthew Dr. and Hunting Creek Rd., 10:30 p.m. June 17 to 6:30 a.m. June 18. Graduation signs placed in front of a neighborhood were spray-painted.

MAIL TAMPERING

Queensberry Dr., April 28 to June 19. Two packages delivered to a residence were stolen, and a check was stolen from an envelope.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blair Rd., June 18-19. An 18-foot Sea Nymph boat and blue trailer was stolen from a residence.

Stagecoach Tr., October 2019 to March 2020. A registration plate was stolen from a boat trailer parked on the property.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Frederick Ave., 4:23-6 p.m. June 14. A package delivered to a residence containing Hollister shorts was stolen.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

MAIL TAMPERING

Cortana Dr., May 24-25. A card containing a check was stolen after it was placed in the mail.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adelina Rd., June 11. Vape oils were stolen from a package inside a mailbox. The packaging was left in the mailbox.

Solomon’s Island Rd. N., 600 block, 1-1:30 p.m. June 19. A person’s wallet was stolen at a grocery store. Multiple cards were then used fraudulently at stores across Prince Frederick and Dunkirk.

Solomons Island Rd. S., June 19. A package containing a guitar and a CD delivered to a residence was reported stolen.

SOLOMONS AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Lore Pine Lane, 7 p.m. June 13 to 8 a.m. June 14. Someone damaged two banana trees in a backyard.

Strathmore Lane, June 5-7. A chain fence was removed and between June 7-18, the fence’s T-posts were removed and thrown into water.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Williams St., 6-11 a.m. June 18. A registration plate was stolen from a boat trailer parked at Fisherman’s Wharf.

Charles County

There were no reports received from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Miramar Way, 45400 block, June 16. A woman in a discount retail store paid for some merchandise at the self-checkout, but not others. The 36-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with theft less than $100.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, June 16. A woman in a discount retail store paid for some merchandise at the self-checkout, but not others. The 31-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with theft $100 to under $1,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Point Lookout Rd., 20900 block, 1:20 p.m. June 21. A man entered a grocery store, placed five steaks under his coat and left without paying for them.

DRAYDEN AREA

UNAUTHORIZED REMOVAL OF VEHICLE

Uplands Lane, 46200 block, June 15. A woman refused to return an acquaintance’s vehicle after numerous requests to do so. The 44-year-old Drayden woman was arrested and charged with unauthorized removal of a vehicle.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Wolftrap St., 20700 block, June 17. A 30-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, failure to obey a reasonable lawful order and resisting arrest.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sunflower St., 45500 block, June 9. A man took a vehicle without the owner’s permission. The 33-year-old Great Mills man was arrested a short time later and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Fox Chase Dr., 45900 block, June 3. A woman was arrested for assaulting and scratching an acquaintance during an argument and causing a disturbance. She was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Hillside Dr., 48200 block, June 9. A woman kicked a person, causing them to fall from porch steps to the ground, injuring the person. The 39-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Morning Dew Lane, 46800 block, June 11. A woman punched a person numerous times. The 36-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

SHOOTING ARREST

Lexington Park area, June 24. A 19-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested for the June 12 shooting of a man in the abdomen. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, robbery, possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun in vehicle, use of a firearm to commit a violent crime, first- and second-degree assault, and theft.

ROBBERY

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, June 4. A 35-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested after she demanded cash from a person giving her a ride. The driver complied and the woman refused to exit the vehicle. She was charged with robbery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 21900 block, 11:20 a.m. June 15. Two people entered a retail store, took clothing from a display and left without paying for the merchandise.

LUSBY AREA

SHOOTING ARREST

Lusby area, June 24. A 27-year-old Lusby man was arrested in Calvert County in connection with a June 14 shooting at a carwash. He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first- and second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun in a vehicle, and loaded handgun on person.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Erin Dr., 27000 block, June 14. A woman slapped a person in the face during an argument. The 20-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Jinks Way, 27300 block, June 3. A 20-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested after he pushed and punched an acquaintance in the face, causing a laceration to the acquaintance’s face. He was charged with second-degree assault.

RIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Fresh Pond Neck Rd., 50100 block, June 12. A man pointed a handgun at an acquaintance during an argument. The 25-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

SCOTLAND AREA

ASSAULT/MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Fresh Pond Neck Rd., 49800 block, June 13. A woman repeatedly punched a person in the face during an argument and destroyed the person’s cellphone. The 33-year-old Scotland woman was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.