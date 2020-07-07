DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Stayman Ct., June 24. A package containing a large water slide delivered to a residence was stolen.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Rousby Hall Rd., 11700 block, 8:10-9:03 a.m. June 22. The front bumper on a vehicle parked outside a grocery store was damaged.

San Gabriel Rd., June 27. A resident reported hearing a loud noise outside a home and observed a glass window was damaged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catalina Dr., June 22-23. A hose, gardening tools and a red gas can were stolen from a shed entered by force at a residence.

Leason Cove Dr., Jan. 1, 2019, to June 24, 2020. A registration plate was stolen from a trailer parked across from a residence.

Shamrock Ct., June 24. A package containing a prescription medication delivered to a residence was reported stolen.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Scaggs Rd., June 24. A card containing cash was stolen after it was delivered to a residence.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cypress Swamp, 4:30 p.m. June 23 to 7:45 a.m. June 24. A bundle of lumber valued at $500 was stolen.

Sequoia Way, 3-7 p.m. June 20. Two men’s wedding bands were stolen from a package delivered to a residence.

Charles County

There were no reports received from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

Three Notch Rd., 23100 block, June 21. A vehicle passenger was arrested during a traffic stop. The 27-year-old Upper Marlboro man was charged with possession of a handgun in a vehicle, loaded handgun in a vehicle, and knowingly altering the firearm ID.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Whiskey Creek Rd., 25700 block, June 21. A 78-year-old Hollywood man was arrested after he struck a person several times in the face, causing visible injury. He was charged with second-degree assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 23200 block, June 19. A man assaulted a person and pushed them to the ground. The 28-year-old Hollywood man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Cabot Pl., 21700 block, June 25. A man struck a person in the back and pushed them to the ground. The 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY ARREST

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, June 19. A man intentionally scratched a person’s vehicle and attempted to walk away from deputies on the scene. The 37-year-old Great Mills man was charged with malicious destruction of property, possession of/concealing a dangerous weapon (metal knuckles wrapped in duct tape), obstructing and hindering an investigation, and providing a false name to police to avoid prosecution.

FRAUD

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, June 24. A 22-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested after he conducted several fraudulent money order transactions. He was charged with theft scheme and five counts of theft.

ARREST

Lexwood Ct., 21200 block, June 22. A 43-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a peace order, resisting arrest, failure to comply with a lawful order, and disorderly conduct.

