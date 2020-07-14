CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTIES

Deer Chase Lane, 10 p.m. June 28 to 9 a.m. June 29. Someone spray-painted profanity on the rear of a residence.

AD

Harbor Rd., June 28-29. Someone carved a tic-tac-toe sign into the hood of a vehicle.

AD

DUNKIRK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Southern Maryland Blvd., 10700 block, July 1. Profanity was spray-painted on two speed bump signs, an information sign, a bathroom door, a vending machine and the side of a concession stand at a park.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Chesapeake Beach Rd. W., 2800 block, July 1-3. A registration plate was stolen off a vehicle parked at an auto-repair shop.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Calvert Ranch Estates Gardens, July 2-4. A toolbox containing gardening tools and a Black and Decker hedge trimmer were stolen.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

ASSAULT

Saint Leonard Rd., 4900 block, July 5. Responding for a fight in progress at a convenience store, officers located two males, both heavily intoxicated, arguing and yelling profanities at one another. A woman ran into the parking lot and started punching one of the males. The 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

AD

AD

WALDORF AREA

ARMED ROBBERY AND CARJACKING ARRESTS

Waldorf area, July 8. A 21-year-old Upper Marlboro man was arrested in connection with a July 1 armed robbery in front of a restaurant and a July 6 carjacking. He was charged with robbery, assault, carjacking and related charges. A 16-year-old female accomplice of Suitland was arrested and charged with carjacking.

SHOOTINGS ARREST

Indian Head Hwy., 3800 block, July 2. With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, a 33-year-old Fort Washington man was arrested in connection with the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting on Ell Lane and the June 23, 2020, shooting on Gallery Place. He was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and related charges.

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Holly Tree Lane at Hollins Lane, 2:28 p.m. July 7. A front-seat passenger in a vehicle leaned out the window and fired shots as they drove past a residential leasing office. Police believe two males walking in front of the office were possibly intended targets.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

AD

AD

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

California area, July 7. A 40-year-old California man was issued a criminal citation for theft.

AD

HOLLYWOOD AREA

PEACE ORDER VIOLATION

McIntosh Rd., 23800 block, July 7. A 24-year-old Hollywood man was arrested for harassing a person. He was charged with failure to comply with a peace order.

AD

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Cabot Pl., 21700 block, June 25. A man struck a person in the back and pushed them to the ground, causing visible injury. The 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Rogers Dr., 46800 block, July 5. A man pushed a person during an argument, causing the person to fall and injure their wrist. The 69-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order for also harassing and threatening the person.

FRAUD/THEFT SCHEME

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, June 24. A 22-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested for conducting several fraudulent money order scams. He was charged with theft scheme and five counts of theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lexington Village Way, 46400 block, 4:15 p.m. June 8. A male entered a liquor store, placed a bottle of Crown Royal Apple in his pants and walked out without paying for it.

AD

AD

Three Notch Rd., 22100 block, July 7. A man entered a store and purchased an alcoholic beverage. As he was leaving the store, he took two additional bottles and left without paying for them. It was determined the man had previously stolen merchandise from the business on several occasions. The 39-year-old Capitol Heights man was arrested and charged with theft and theft scheme.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Calvert Cir., 42300 block, July 5. Responding to a report of a disturbance, police observed a man yelling, cursing and waking neighbors. The man had also pushed a person in the chest and into a wall during an argument. The 24-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a lawful order.

AD

Cat Creek Rd., 27300 block, July 6. A woman struck a person with a hair straightener several times in the head during an argument and punched the person in the face. The 47-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

BURGLARY/DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Three Notch Rd., 26500 block, July 3. A man forced his way into a residence by kicking open the door and damaging the door frame. The 23-year-old Cobb Island man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.