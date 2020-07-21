CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Woodland Lane, July 9. A man reported a child’s black Mongoose bicycle was stolen between 9 p.m. June 8 to 4 a.m. June 9 from the front yard of the residence.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Santa Rosa Lane, end of June to July 10. An orange kayak was stolen from a launch rack at Lake Lariat in Chesapeake Ranch Estates.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Haley’s Way, 10 a.m. July 7. A garage was entered and golf clubs were taken.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Market Square Dr., 300 block, July 6. A woman was arrested outside a convenience store after walking to the back of a trailer and opening the doors. The 40-year-old woman was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), rogue and vagabond, possession of paraphernalia, and removing/altering a label on a prescription bottle.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

LA PLATA AREA

ESCAPE

Crain Hwy., 6900 block, July 12. A 22-year-old Waldorf man being held at a detention center for a violent domestic assault in February walked out of an inpatient substance abuse program in Harford County and disappeared. The Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant on July 13.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 4:20 p.m. June 30. A man physically assaulted a person inside the entrance of a discount retail store.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 22500 block, 5 p.m. and again at 8:45 p.m. July 12. A man entered a drugstore, filled a tote basket with Dove body wash products and left the store without paying for the merchandise.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

McIntosh Rd., 23800 block, July 13. A 24-year-old Hollywood man was arrested after he violated a peace order by destroying a person’s property during an argument. He was charged with malicious destruction of property less than $1,000, violation of peace order and property destruction

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Valley Estates Dr., 22000 block, July 13. A 20-year-old Prince Frederick man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, trespassing on private property and resisting arrest.

ARREST

Lexington Park area, July 9. A 33-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested on warrants for neglect of a minor, second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER

Columbus Dr., 46300 block, July 8. A 32-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested after he violated a protective order by responding to a person’s social media post.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Saint Marys Sq., unit block, July 10. A 36-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested at a grocery store after she put merchandise in her purse and left the store. She was charged with theft less than $100.

RIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Wynne Rd., 48200 block, July 8. A 47-year-old Ridge man was arrested after he broke a person’s satellite dish rendering it inoperable in an ongoing disagreement about hooking into the system. He was charged with malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and failure to obey a lawful order.

SAINT INIGOES AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 15200 block, July 12. A man threw a can of Raid at a person’s forehead during an argument at a residence, causing a two-inch cut. The 30-year-old Saint Inigoes man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

HANDGUN ARREST

Route 235 and Mattapany Rd., July 13. A man was arrested during a traffic stop after police searched the vehicle and located a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun. The 34-year-old South Carolina man was charged with handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, and handgun in vehicle.