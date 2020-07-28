CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ARREST

Bayside Rd., 8400 block, July 13. A man was seen exiting a store from which he was previously issued a no-trespass warning, and then defecating in the driveway of a nearby residence. After refusing multiple police commands, the 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property, failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order, resisting/interfering with arrest, and indecent exposure.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Saw Mill Rd., July 16. A front registration tag and bracket was stolen from a vehicle.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Toye Lane, 5:30 p.m. July 15 to 9 a.m. July 17. A window in front of a residence was broken.

Whispering Dr., 8:30 p.m. July 12 to 7 a.m. July 13. A residential mailbox was knocked over and damaged.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Shores Acres Way, July 15. A package delivered to a residence was stolen.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

NEWBURG AREA

SHOOTING ARRESTS

Newburg area, July 17. A woman, 38, and a man, 37, both of Newburg, were arrested in connection with a June 7 shooting into an occupied vehicle at Crain Highway and Charles Street in La Plata. The female was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. The man was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and related charges.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lexington Village Way, 46200 block, July 17. A man entered a business, took merchandise, and fled. The 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested during a vehicle stop and charged with resisting arrest and two counts of theft. He was also served an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

CHARLOTTE AREA

ASSAULT

Mount Wolf Rd., 38000 block, July 20. A man punched a person in the face during an altercation and kicked another. The 36-year-old Charlotte Hall man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

DRAYDEN AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Cherryfield Rd., 18200 block, July 16. A woman took a person’s vehicle without permission and refused to return it or provide information on the vehicle’s whereabouts. The 60-year-old Great Mills woman was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Lefty Lane, 24400 block, July 15. A woman attempted to drive her vehicle into a person during an argument. The 18-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 25500 block, July 20. Two men cut a security cable to a Cadet lawn mower and were seen attempting to load it onto the back of a truck. Two Great Mills men, 55, and 52, were arrested and charged with theft and malicious destruction of property.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Flower Dr., 46000 block, July 9. A man accosted a person sitting in a vehicle. He extended a folding knife and reached into the vehicle, holding the knife toward the person’s neck. The 32-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with first- and second-degree assault and affray.

Flower Dr., 46800 block, July 9. A man pointed a gun at a person during an argument and pulled the trigger. There were no bullets in the handgun. The 25-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and affray.

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, July 16. A woman was arrested for punching a person in the face, and in violation of a court order prohibiting her from contacting the person. She was charged with second-degree assault and violation of a protective order.

Liberty St., 21600 block, July 20. A woman scratched and hit a person during a domestic argument. She became disorderly while being arrested and continued yelling and refusing commands to cease her actions. The 38-year-old Pennsylvania woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.