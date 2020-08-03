AD

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

THEFT/DAMAGED PROPERTY

Broomes Island Rd., 8 p.m. July 17 to 8 p.m. July 21. Battery wires to a bass boat were cut. Two 12-volt batteries and three fishing rods were also stolen.

AD

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ARREST

Mears Ave., 4100 block, July 21. A disorderly woman in a restaurant was arrested after she refused to leave the property, yelled at deputies and kicked over a stop sign. A 35-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

MF Bowen Rd., 5 p.m. July 16 to 7 p.m. July 20. A rear window of a vehicle was broken at a residence.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Bandera Lane, July 22. Multiple lawn decorations were damaged and thrown around a yard.

AD

HG Trueman Rd., 11500 block, July 24. Police responded to a water company for the report of damaged property. The top of a water meter at a residence was broken sometime between June 22 and July 24, and an antenna wire inside was tampered with, causing the meter not to function.

Los Alamos Lane, July 20-23. A rock was thrown through a basement window at a residence.

AD

SAINT LEONARD AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Solomon Rutter Rd., 5:15 to 6:15 a.m. July 23. A residential mailbox was knocked off its post.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Long Beach Dr., 6 p.m. July 21 to 6 a.m. July 22. Several items hanging from a rearview mirror were stolen from a vehicle. The value of the stolen property was $25.

AD

SOLOMONS AREA

Spring Cove Rd., July 24. A person reported a gold Hamilton watch with an “IBM 25th anniversary” engraving was stolen from a vehicle on July 10 while it was parked at a marina.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime­ prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

AD

AD

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Beechwood Ct., 44700 block, July 23. A 58-year-old California man was arrested after he allegedly grabbed a person by the arm during an altercation. He was charged with second-degree assault.

AD

AD

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

Langley Park Way, 45800 block, July 27. A 27-year-old Great Mills man was arrested after he allegedly punched and strangled a person to the point of unconsciousness. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Mervell Dean Rd., 23500 block, July 26. A 26-year-old Hollywood man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a person during an argument. He was charged with second-degree assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, July 25. A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested after he allegedly punched and kicked a person repeatedly, causing numerous injuries. He was charged with second-degree assault.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lusby area, July 25. A 27-year-old Lusby man was issued a criminal citation for an alleged theft.