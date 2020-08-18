CALVERT AREA

ARREST

Calvert area, Aug. 7. The sheriff’s office received multiple calls about a male walking around wielding a sword. He was later observed displaying odd behavior and wielding a butterfly knife, making stabbing movements. Police made contact and instructed him to put down a backpack containing the weapons. The man fled with the backpack and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. The man was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting/interfering with arrest, and concealing dangerous weapons.

DUNKIRK AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Ward Rd., 10400 block, Aug. 4-5. Windows of a Calvert County Government Cat Dozer and a GT Mid Atlantic Sakai roller were shattered at a nature park.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Fox Run Blvd., 500 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 9. Malicious destruction, graffiti and vandalism of a high school football field, a clubhouse and an outdoor classroom were reported. Five 18-year-old men were arrested and charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and fourth-degree burglary.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dowell Rd., 14400 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 1 to 4:30 a.m. Aug. 2. Three black and gold Ugly Stick fishing rods with Penn 4500 reels were stolen from a boat docked at a marina.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

ARREST

Pomonkey Creek Pl., 2300 block, 4:02 p.m. Aug. 1. When police arrived to investigate an assault, a man barricaded himself in a bedroom at a residence. Hostage negotiators established communication, but the man was not cooperative. During the barricade, he fired several rounds from a gun. No one was injured. After 12 hours, police entered the bedroom and arrested the 54-year-old Bryans Road man. He was charged with assault and related charges.

WALDORF AREA

ARRESTS

Waldorf area, Aug. 3. A 22-year-old Waldorf man was arrested in connection with a Feb. 9 stabbing of a female acquaintance. He was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and related charges.

Waldorf area, August 11. A 19-year-old Waldorf man was arrested at a residence in connection with a May 18 armed carjacking. Two guns and marijuana were recovered. He was charged with armed carjacking, first-degree assault and related charges.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing coronavirus and social distancing concerns, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary to motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Three Notch Rd., 23400 block, 12:22 p.m. July 30. A man entered a cosmetics store, placed a bottle of perfume down the front of his pants and fled.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

VEHICLE THEFT

Three Notch Rd., 30300 block, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 5. A man at a convenience store stole a 2010 Ford Fusion from the gas pumps. The vehicle, equipped with GPS, was last located in the Philadelphia area.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Three Notch Rd., 22500 block, Aug. 9. A 27-year-old Virginia man was arrested after he assaulted a person and discharged a firearm during an argument in a convenience store parking lot. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, and reckless endangerment.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Great Mills Rd., 21400 block, 8:12 p.m. Aug. 5. A person entered a discount retail store, picked up six bags of laundry detergent pods and fled with the unpaid merchandise.