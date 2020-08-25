AD

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Oyster House Rd., 3900 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 9. Two blue wooden chairs were stolen from a restaurant.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

ARREST

Bayside Rd., 8100 block, Aug. 14. A man left a restaurant without paying for his beverage at the bar. He returned to the restaurant and began acting in a disorder manner, yelling at customers and staff, then left again. He yelled obscenities and walked away from responding deputies. After a brief struggle and an assault on deputies, the 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to obey a reasonable lawful order and second-degree assault.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

VANDALISM

MacArthur Blvd., 22500 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 12. A man went to the back of a liquor store and destroyed $200 worth of alcoholic beverages.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Suwanne Pl., 21700 block, Aug. 11. During an argument, a man pushed and strangled a person and grabbed their arm, causing a visible injury. The 35-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with second-degree assault.

Three Notch Rd., 22100 block, Aug. 9. A 20-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested following a reported disturbance. The combative woman continued to yell obscenities and kicked an officer in the leg as she was arrested. She was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Great Mills Rd., 21500 block, Aug. 1-2. A male was seen on video surveillance entering several vehicles at an auto service center.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Morning Dove Ct., 36700 block, Aug. 5. A man threw a person to the ground during an argument and grabbed the person by the neck causing a visible injury. The 34-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.