CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

BREAK-IN

Greenspring Ct., Aug. 23. A male was observed entering a yard, opening a screen door and attempting to open a door. A 22-year-old male was arrested and charged with burglary, intoxicated public disturbance, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ARREST

Hunting Creek Rd., Aug. 18. An intoxicated male in a house became upset and punched holes in the walls and threw things around before leaving. Deputy arrested a 24-year-old male at this location, and he was charged with malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.

THEFT

Solomons Island Rd., Aug. 15 to Aug. 18. A delivery package containing a cellphone was stolen from a residence.

LUSBY AREA

ARRESTS

Calvert Cliffs Pkwy. and S. Solomons Island Rd., Aug. 17. A male was arrested during a traffic stop after a deputy searched the vehicle and found a partially smoked marijuana cigarette and a prescription bottle not prescribed to the driver. A 22-year-old male was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Cove Point and S. Solomons Island roads, Aug. 20. A male was arrested after a traffic stop and a brief pursuit. Deputies found 18 grams of Marijuana inside the vehicle. A 19-year-old male was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.

THEFT

Sycamore Rd., Aug. 21. A cellphone was stolen outside a residence.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT

Owings Hill Ct., Aug. 17. An iPhone was stolen from a delivery package in a mailbox.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Market Square Dr., 300 block, Aug. 20. A male took food items and ate food from a store without paying. A 26-year-old male was issued a trespass order and arrested and charged with theft less than $100.

SOLOMONS ISLAND AREA

ARREST

HG Trueman Rd., Aug. 22. A deputy responding to a warrant service took a man into custody and found what was suspected to be crack cocaine. A 55-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

Waldorf area

STABBING

Hamilton Pl., 2600 block, 4:40 a.m. Aug. 20. Two males entered an apartment and stabbed three adults inside. One adult was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. Two adults were treated at the scene.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

HOMICIDE

Ronald Dr., 21800 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 22. Police responding to reports of a shooting found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The 21-year-old man, of Lexington Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lexington Park area, 6:02 p.m. Aug. 18. A person took packs of T-shirts and left a store without paying.

Lexington Park area, 6:56 p.m. Aug. 19. Two males took clothing and left a store without paying.