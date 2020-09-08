AD

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bayside Rd., 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25 to 5 p.m. Aug. 26. A Trek Hybrid bicycle was stolen. Saddle bags containing various items were also stolen.

DUNKIRK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Town Center Blvd., 10700 block, Aug. 26. A male exited his vehicle in a grocery store parking lot and slashed a person’s tires, then fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Town Center Blvd., 10600 block, 4:30-4:40 p.m. Aug. 28. A registration plate was stolen from a motorcycle parked outside a discount retail store.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Stock Dr., Aug. 23-26. A Shadow Systems 9mm MR920 handgun and magazines were stolen.

NORTH BEACH AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

8th St., Aug. 30. Two males were observed shaking a food pantry box, breaking it.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Fairground Rd., unit block, 12 p.m. Aug. 19 to 9 a.m. Aug. 24. A cement well cover at a church annex was broken into pieces.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Yearling Dr., 5 p.m. Aug. 26 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Registration plates were stolen from a truck parked in a driveway.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Williams Wharf Rd., 2:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to 11 a.m. Aug. 24. An LED light fixture mounted to the side of a camper was stolen.

SOLOMONS AREA

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Oyster Bay Pl., Aug. 23. A group of people removed a sign at a business and used it to pry open a door at a tennis court. Police located a plastic storage bin and smashed tennis balls.

Charles County

There were no reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Three Notch Rd., 23100 block, Aug. 13. A 36-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested following a reported disturbance. She was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and making a false statement to an officer.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULT

St. Inigoes Ct., 22000 block, Aug. 13. A 26-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested after she forcibly tried to remove a person’s keys from their hand. She was charged with second-degree assault.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ARREST

Mervell Dean Rd., 23500 block, Aug. 15. While deputies were investigating a disturbance at a residence, a man began causing a disturbance in the yard and making threats to others. He refused to cease his behavior and attempted to fight another person in the presence of deputies. The 20-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and failure to obey a lawful order.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

SHOOTING

Newtowne Neck Rd., 22900 block, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 1. Responding for a shooting at a residence, officers located a Leonardtown man, 72, and woman, 66, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds during a family dispute. They were taken to area trauma centers for treatment. The man died of his injuries, and the woman remains in critical condition. The shooter, a 48-year-old Callaway man, fled in a vehicle, refused to exit it and barricaded himself inside before shooting and killing himself.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Aug. 18. A woman spat at/on a person numerous times during an argument. She advanced with a knife toward the person and complied when police ordered her to drop the knife. The 39-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Pleasant Dr., 46100 block, Aug. 23. A 40-year-old Lexington Park man attacked a person with a machete during an argument. He was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

VANDALISM

Neck Rd., 11 p.m. Aug. 28 to 6:40 a.m. Aug. 29. Numerous street signs, neighborhood signs and pavement were spray painted and damaged.