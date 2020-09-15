AD

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Mairfield Lane, 1400 block, Sept. 6. A person removed a lock for an entry gate at a park and broke a 4x4 wood post.

LUSBY AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gunsmoke Tr., 8 p.m. Sept. 3 to 4:30 a.m. Sept. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Rd., 5-6 p.m. Sept. 2. Multiple prescription medications were stolen from a vehicle parked in a residential driveway.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Main St., 8 a.m. Sept. 3 to 8 a.m. Sept. 4. A front registration plate was stolen from a vehicle.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

H G Trueman Rd., 13300 block, Sept. 1. A pink speaker and a pair of Apple AirPods were stolen from a backpack left at a restaurant.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

SHOOTING

Chippewa St., 2800 block, 1:47 p.m. Sept. 3. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the elbow. He was hospitalized for treatment. An investigation found the man and an acquaintance were walking when a white SUV stopped near them. Shots were fired from inside the SUV, striking the man. The shooting does not appear to be random.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

HOMICIDE

Dale Dr. and Dove Tree Ct., 11:20 p.m. Sept. 5. Officers responding to a report of a gunshot found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police said two groups of people were fighting in the street on Dale Drive when someone fired shots.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

HANDGUN VIOLATION

First Colony Way, 45100 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 8. A driver tried to flee a traffic stop and struck a vehicle on First Colony Way. A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle. The 19-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with loaded handgun in vehicle and handgun in vehicle.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Columbus Dr., 46300 block, 9:04 p.m. Sept. 8. A man hit a person in the face several times at a residence. When police arrived, he initially refused to exit the residence and stood on a balcony yelling profanities, exiting after several hours of negotiation. The 31-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with second-degree assault.

ARREST

Shangri La Dr., 21800 block, Aug. 25. Police made contact with a 21-year-old Lexington Park man who had an active warrant for his arrest and a set of brass knuckles concealed in his shirt. He was charged with possession of a concealed dangerous weapon and served the outstanding warrant.