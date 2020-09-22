AD

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Mairfield Lane, 1400 block, Sept. 6. A lock for an entry gate at a park was removed, and a wooden 4x4 post was broken out of the ground.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Gunsmoke Trail, 8 p.m. Sept. 3 to 4:30 a.m. Sept. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Rd., 5-6 p.m. Sept. 2. Multiple prescription medications were stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

ARREST

Solomons Island Rd. N., 100 block, Sept. 7. Two men were observed placing electronic merchandise and clothing in a shopping cart at a discount retail store and exiting without paying for the items. The men, 71 and 60, were detained and arrested at their vehicle. The 71-year-old man was charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500. The 60-year-old man was charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500 and making a false statement to a police officer and was served with outstanding warrants.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Main St., 8 a.m. Sept. 3 to 8 a.m. Sept. 4. A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

H G Trueman Rd., 13300 block, Sept. 1. A male was observed in a fast-food restaurant looking inside a pink backpack and taking a pink JBL Flip 3 speaker and a pair of Apple AirPods.

ST. LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Woods Rd., Sept. 13. A plastic hose was used to steal gas from a vehicle.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

SHOOTING

Chippewa St., 2800 block, 1:47 p.m. Sept. 3. A male was walking on Chippewa Street with a male acquaintance when a white SUV stopped near them. Shots were fired from inside the vehicle, striking the male. Police say the shooting was not random. An 18-year-old Bryans Road man was arrested Sept. 10 in Prince George’s County.

LA PLATA AREA

ARREST

Kent Ave., 600 block, 11:55 a.m. March 21. A man shot at a female acquaintance during an argument, striking her vehicle. On Sept. 14, the 30-year-old La Plata man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm and related charges.

WALDORF AREA

ASSAULT

Waldorf area, Sept. 13. A man struck a female acquaintance several times with his fist, ripped out portions of her hair and threw paint on her. He also broke several windows of a residence, shattered car windows with a hammer, and slashed a car’s tires. He fled before police arrived.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

VANDALISM

Sycamore Hollow Dr., 22900 block, 9:45 p.m. Sept. 15. A person used a BB gun to shoot out a person’s bedroom window and windows on the person’s vehicles.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Worth Ave., 45200 block, 10:22 a.m. Aug. 22. A man entered an electronics store, placed an Arlo Pro 2 home security system under his shirt and left the store without paying.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Riverside Dr., 43200 block, Sept. 7. A 28-year-old Hollywood man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with assault and malicious destruction of property.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER

River Bay area, Sept. 13. A man was dragged out of his vehicle, then beaten and assaulted by two males after he attempted to assist a woman with whom the males were arguing. The assailants put the man back in his vehicle, then fled. Two Lexington Park men, 28 and 29, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property. The injured man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

SHOOTING

Enterprise Rd., 21600 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. A person in a vehicle fired numerous shots, hitting and damaging a vehicle, then fled.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Saint Marys Sq., unit block, 6:25 p.m. Aug. . 30. A man entered a grocery store, placed several steaks underneath his shirt and left without paying for the food.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Three Notch Rd., 26600 block, Sept. 7. A 38-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after slapping and punching a person numerous times, causing visible injury.

Three Notch Rd., 28100 block, Sept. 9. A 28-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after she struck a person in the head with an object, causing a visible injury.