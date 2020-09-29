AD

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Lindy Lane, Sept. 18. A mailbox was removed from its post.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

3rd St., 4100 block, noon Sept. 12 to 6 a.m. Sept. 16. Registration plates were stolen from a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Chesapeake Beach Rd. E., Sept. 12-19. A yard sign near a mailbox was stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Baythorne Rd., Sept. 17. Profanity was spray-painted on playground equipment in a community.

Runningbrook Way, noon Sept. 16. White paint was thrown onto an apartment door.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Auto Dr., 100 block, Sept. 14-19. A handicap placard was stolen from a truck while dropped off for service.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Woods Rd., Sept. 13. A plastic hose was used to steal gas from a vehicle.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE

Old Washington Rd., 2200 block, 6:18 p.m. Sept. 21. Responding to a report of a shooting at a hotel, police located a 29-year-old Waldorf man inside with a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation revealed several people entered the room and shot the man. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-475-8008. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ARREST

Great Mills area, Sept. 21. A 36-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested and charged with two counts of first- and second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lawrence Ave., 22700 block, Sept. 19. A man entered a residence and made contact with a person inside in violation of an active court order. The 37-year-old Union Bridge man was arrested and charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary and violating a protective order.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER

River Bay area, Sept. 13. A male driver was assaulted and suffered traumatic injuries after he attempted to help a woman in an altercation with two men. The men dragged the driver from his car, beat the man, and shattered his windshield, then fled. Two Lexington Park men, 28 and 20, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.

ASSAULT

Three Notch Rd., 21100 block, Sept. 13. A man punched a person in the head, causing a visible injury. The 39-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

ROBBERY

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 22. Several people entered a fast-food restaurant and demanded cash. During the robbery, a person was stabbed in the abdominal area and was flown to a trauma center for treatment.

VIOLATING A PROTECTVE ORDER

Treetop Rd., 20500 block, Sept. 9. A 23-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with violating a protective order.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Hancock Rd., 28600 block, Sept. 18. A man threw a person to the ground and punched another person several times in the face. The 34-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault. He was also charged with an outstanding warrant for trespassing.

Persimmon Creek Rd., 39100 block, Sept. 20. A man grabbed and pushed an acquaintance. The 26-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering, and violating a protective order.

Tomahawk Ct., 30000 block, Sept. 13. A woman struck a person in the head and face multiple times and bit the person on the ear. The 24-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Wicomico Shores neighborhood, 2-4:30 a.m. Sept. 20. Numerous unlocked vehicles were entered and searched. Property was stolen from some of them.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Tall Timbers area, Sept. 18. A 33-year-old Tall Timbers man was arrested and charged with theft.