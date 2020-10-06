AD

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

ARREST

Liberty Lane, Sept. 23. A woman was trying to fight a family member and refused to comply with police commands. The 20-year-old Huntingtown woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

LUSBY AREA

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Short Bow Trail, Sept. 23-25. Several citizens reported their vehicles had been scratched.

OWINGS AREA

ARREST

Chesapeake Beach Rd. E., Sept. 21. A man inside a convenience store threatened a clerk and damaged property. He continued yelling and cursing outside. The 64-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Ketch Rd., June 21 to Sept. 7. A power module was stolen from a boat. The incident was reported Sept. 24.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

HOMICIDE

Middleton Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 1. A man approached a clerk at a convenience store, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. After receiving the money, the man shot the clerk and fled. The 49-year-old White Plains woman died on the scene.

ASSAULT

Waldorf area, Sept. 13. A 41-year-old man assaulted a female acquaintance, shattered her car windows with a hammer and slashed a vehicle’s tires, then fled.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALLAWAY AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Point Lookout Rd., 20900 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1. A man and a female acquaintance had a meal and drinks at a restaurant and left without paying. They fled in a white Ford Fusion.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Three Notch Rd., 29000 block, 2:46 a.m. Sept. 30. A person in a Ford Expedition intentionally rammed the rear of a firearms business, took numerous firearms and fled.