LUSBY AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Rousby Hall Rd., 12000 block, 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. April 4. Registration plates were stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Hickok Trail, 700 block, 9:30 p.m. March 30 to 10 a.m. March 31. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
OWINGS AREA
THEFTS
Chaneyville Rd. and Southern Maryland Blvd., March 30. Responding to a report, a deputy discovered a vehicle with stolen registration tags from Prince George’s County. A 42-year-old D.C. man was arrested and charged with theft.
Route 4 and Doris Dr., April 1. Deputy discovered a vehicle with a registration tag that was stolen from Prince George’s County. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
VANDALISM
Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, 4:30 p.m. March 30 to 8:30 a.m. March 31. A metal gate locking mechanism was damaged.
Charles County
WALDORF AREA
ASSAULT
Smallwood Drive area, March 31. In connection with an incident that occurred at this location, two women were identified. Two Waldorf women, ages 25 and 28, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and traffic violations.
St. Mary's County
In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:
• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism
• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted
• Fraud
• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse
• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike
• Trespassing (not in progress)
• Theft
Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.
Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.
CALIFORNIA AREA
ASSAULT/VANDALISM
Three Notch Rd., 23400 block, March 27. A man punctured a vehicle tire with a knife and pushed another person to the ground. A 57-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault and property destruction.
THEFTS
Miramar Way, 45400 block, 1:57 p.m. April 4. A man concealed merchandise from a store, and when an officer stopped him, he fled from the scene without the items.
Miramar Way, 45400 block, 3:15 p.m. March 20. A man put two movie projectors into his backpack and left a store without paying.
GREAT MILLS AREA
ASSAULTS
Chancellors Run Rd., 45800 block, March 25. A woman struck another person in the face, and a child sustained a laceration. A 34-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested and charged with assault.
Church Dr., 45700 block, March 25. A woman strangled and pushed another person. A 47-year-old Great Mills woman was arrested and charged with assault.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
ASSAULT
Mervell Dean Rd., 23900 block, March 27. After police responded to a fight, a 38-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULT/TRESPASSING
Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, March 26. Deputies responding to a report of trespassing attempted to serve a man with a citation. The man kicked two deputies and bit a third deputy. A 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with trespassing, assault, and possession of drugs.
