Calvert County

In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and out of caution to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, non-emergency/routine calls for service and minor reports will be handled over the phone, when possible.

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police for this edition of Local Living.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

VANDALISM

Mary Ct., 1000 block, April 5. A resident heard gunshots and found two bullet holes in the deck railing.

LUSBY AREA

VANDALISM

Pine Blvd., 8000 block, April 6. A vehicle window was shattered.

NORTH BEACH AREA

VANDALISM

Third St., 3700 block, 11:30 p.m. April 4 to 10 a.m. April 5. Graffiti was found on the roof of a truck bed cap.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Solomons Island Rd. N., unit block, April 6. A man entered a convenience store by kicking a door glass. An employee confronted the man, and he fled.

Charles County

No reports were received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

St. Mary's County

In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:

• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism

• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse

• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike

• Trespassing (not in progress)

• Theft

Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

These were among reports received by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 5:05 p.m. April 11. A female at a self-checkout register placed items in plastic bags and left the store without paying. A loss prevention staff member stopped the female, but she was able to flee from the store.

Miramar Way, 45400 block, 6:15 p.m. April 5. A male entered a vehicle and took cash. The male fled from the scene in another vehicle.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Three Notch Rd., 30000 block, April 3. A man struck a female in the face. A 39-year-old Prince Frederick man was arrested and charged with assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 25500 block, April 1. A man was shot in the arm with a BB gun. A 40-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with assault.

BURGLARY

Lawrence Ave., 22900 block, April 3. Residents were awakened and found a woman inside their home. A 28-year-old Fruitland woman was arrested and charged with burglary.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Columbus Dr., 46300 block, April 6. A man strangled a female. A 31-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

Liberty St., 21600 block, April 6. During an argument, a woman threatened another person with a knife. The knife was removed from her hand, but she produced a pocketknife and placed it under the person’s chin. During a struggle, the person sustained bruises and cuts. A 21-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with assault.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Arlington Dr., 38400 block, April 6. A man grabbed and pulled another person through a residence. A 36-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault.

Tomahawk Ct., 30000 block, April 4. A woman scratched and pushed another person. A 25-year-old Mechanicsville woman was arrested and charged with assault.

PINEY POINT AREA

VANDALISM

RIDGE AREA

THEFT

Point Lookout Rd., 13200 block, 11:47 p.m. April 6. Pallets from behind a store were stolen.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus