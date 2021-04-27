CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA
VANDALISM
15th St., 4000 block, April 16 to April 18. A flower pot, a ceramic bird, and a welcome sign were damaged.
LUSBY AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Clubhouse Dr., 600 block, April 13. A woman entered a residence and was confronted by a resident. A 36-year-old Silver Spring woman was arrested and charged with burglary and trespassing.
VANDALISM
Catalina and Beach drives, April 12. Two windows were shattered, and a fire extinguisher was discharged.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
VANDALISM
Fairground Rd., 200 block, April 12. Garden decorations were damaged.
English Oak Lane, 300 block, April 18. Playground equipment was partially burned.
Charles County
These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
WALDORF AREA
ARREST
Waldorf area, April 21. During a search related to a firearms investigation, detectives recovered a loaded firearm and ammunition in a residence. A 28-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
WEAPON
Old Washington Rd., 3000 block, 1 a.m. April 16. Responding to a report, officers determined that a man pulled out a gun and demanded that a truck driver take him to another location. When the vehicle stopped, the man jumped out and fled on foot. He was located and taken into custody. A 30-year-old White Plains man was arrested and charged with assault and illegal possession of a firearm.
St. Mary's County
In response to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized telephone reporting for certain crimes. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to use the telephone reporting system 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-8008 to minimize social contact. The following crimes may be reported using telephone reporting:
• Malicious destruction of property/vandalism
• Burglary of motor vehicle/attempted
• Fraud
• Harassment/threat/telephone misuse
• Single-vehicle property damage accident/deer strike
• Trespassing (not in progress)
• Theft
Nonviolent crimes may also be reported online at firstsheriff.com.
Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
CALLAWAY AREA
OBSTRUCTING AND HINDERING
Canvas Back Dr., 44900 block, April 16. A woman disrupted the investigation of a civil dispute by attempting to enter a residence and kicking the door. A 32-year-old Port Republic woman was arrested and charged with obstructing and hindering.
GREAT MILLS AREA
ASSAULTS
Belvoir Rd., 45700 block, April 6. A man threatened another person with a knife. A 63-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with assault.
Guenther Dr., 45700 block, April 16. A woman refused to leave a property, became combative, and attempted to bite an officer. A 30-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault, resisting arrest, and trespassing.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
ASSAULT
Washington St., 22600 block, April 15. A man grabbed another person’s wrists and hand, causing injury. A 41-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with assault.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULTS
Great Mills Rd., 21700 block, April 9. A man threatened another person with a knife. A 24-year-old Forestville man was arrested and charged with assault.
Oregon Way, 45700 block, April 13. A woman punched another person in the face and bit their hand. A 36-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with assault.
Spyglass Way, 21600 block, April 8. A man strangled another person and struck them in the face. A 25-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Corporate Way, 46200 block, April 17. A man began yelling and creating a disturbance in a business. A 40-year-old Charlotte Hall man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Indian Way, 45900 block, April 17. A woman was observed yelling and banging on a door of a residence. A 29-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Great Mills Rd., 21500 block, April 13. A man began arguing with customers and refused to leave a business. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Great Mills Rd., 21700 block, 6:45 p.m. April 15. A male concealed merchandise in his jacket and left a store without paying.
N. Shangri La Dr., 21800 block, April 14. A man previously issued a citation for trespassing returned to a business and harassed customers. A 52-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with trespassing.
S. Shangri La Dr., 46800 block, April 10. A man was observed entering a residence by force and fleeing from the scene. A 40-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with burglary, trespassing, and making a false statement to an officer. A woman was also discovered in the residence. A 54-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with burglary and trespassing.
RIDGE AREA
ASSAULT
Lizzie’s Lane, 15600 block, April 12. A woman punched and scratched another person. A 52-year-old Ridge woman was arrested and charged with assault.
