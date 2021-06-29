Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for this edition of Local Living. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194 or use the “Submit a Tip” feature on the mobile app. Call the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Crazy Horse Trail, 700 block, June 16. An attempt was made to enter a residence by kicking a door.

Mohican Lane, 11600 block, June 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

N. Solomons Island Rd., 900 block, June 17. A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle.

SOLOMONS AREA

VANDALISM

Patuxent Ave., 14700 block, 11 p.m. June 16 to 8 a.m. June 17. French doors, lamps and outdoor furniture were damaged.

Charles County

These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

WALDORF AREA

ASSAULT

Baden Pl., 2600 block, 10:48 p.m. June 20. A woman stabbed a male on the arm with a knife. The male was hospitalized for treatment. A 45-year-old Waldorf woman was arrested and charged with assault.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

HOMICIDE

Livingston Rd., 3000 block, 10:47 p.m. June 20. Responding to a shooting, officers found a 25-year-old Capitol Heights man with a gunshot wound. A 25-year-old Capitol Heights man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Crain Hwy., 4200 block, 5:55 a.m. June 20. A female inside a vehicle at a gas station exchanged words with a man, who pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

North Springsteen Ct., 45800 block, June 20. A woman struck another person in the head with an object. A 22-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with assault.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Three Notch Rd., 22800 block, June 22. A 21-year-old Illinois man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

GREAT MILLS AREA

HOMICIDE ARREST

Chancellors Run Rd., 21900 block, June 24. A 27-year-old Lusby man was arrested and charged with murder, and a 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with murder and accessory after the fact, in a killing that occurred at this location.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

CHILD ABUSE

Archer St., 22200 block, June 14. A woman pushed and punched a juvenile. A 37-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with child abuse and assault.

THEFT

Point Lookout Rd., 21700 block, June 12. A Kubota RTV was stolen. A 44-year-old Callaway woman was arrested and charged with theft and destruction of property.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULT

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, June 19. During an argument, a man punched another person in the face. A 34-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

Hancock Rd., 21700 block, June 21. A man punched another person in the face and grabbed their neck. A 34-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

Rosewood Terr., 21900 block, June 15. A man punched another person in the chest. A 48-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged assault.

SHOOTING ARREST

Daisy Lane, 20800 block, June 14. A 19-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault, possession of a firearm, and other charges that occurred at this location.

BURGLARY

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, June 22. A man entered a hotel room by force, and occupants were able to push him out. The man returned and attempted to force his way into the room. A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with burglary.

VANDALISM

Castaway Cir., 21300 block, June 16. After an argument, a man cut another person’s vehicle tires with a knife. A 50-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

TRESPASS

North Essex Dr., 21600 block, June 20. A deputy responded to a report for a noise complaint. A 54-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, June 15. A female was arrested and charged with trespassing.

RIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 13000 block, June 21. A man strangled another person. A 45-year-old Ridge man was arrested and charged with assault.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus