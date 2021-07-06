CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA
VANDALISM
Gordon Stinnett Ave., 3900 block, June 22. A vehicle was damaged.
DUNKIRK AREA
THEFT
Kirksville Lane, 10200 block, June 27. A person took items from a store without paying.
VANDALISM
Town Center Blvd., 10700 block, June 25. A vehicle window was smashed.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
WEAPONS
Route 4 and Bowie Shop Rd., June 23. During a traffic stop, a 41-year-old Pennsylvania woman and a 42-year-old Pennsylvania man were arrested and charged with a weapon violation and possession of marijuana.
Route 260 and Boyd’s Turn Rd., June 27. A deputy conducting a traffic stop arrested and charged a 31-year-old District man with a weapon violation.
LEONARD AREA
VANDALISM
Long Beach Rd., 5400 block, June 27. A garden hose was cut.
Mackall Rd., 9100 block, June 26. Mailboxes were damaged.
OWINGS AREA
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Route 260 and Thomas Ave., June 21. A deputy conducted a felony traffic stop and discovered the vehicle was stolen. A 34-year-old Germantown man was arrested and charged with theft.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
THEFTS
Radio Rd., 100 block, June 25. A deputy responding to a report of a burglary arrested and charged a 58-year-old man, of no fixed address, with trespassing.
Sherry Lane, unit block, June 21. A registration plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Charles County
These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
WALDORF AREA
CARJACKING
Prestancia Place area, Nov. 1. A 19-year-old District man was arrested and charged with assault, armed carjacking, kidnapping, and false imprisonment that occurred at this location. Leads to identify a second suspect are being pursued.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Smallwood Dr., 100 block, 9:40 a.m. June 25. A man attempted to follow a child into a building after she was dropped off by her mother. An employee confronted the man, who said he thought the girl was his niece.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
HOMICIDE
Livingston Rd., 3000 block, June 20. Two Waldorf men, ages 23 and 34, were arrested and charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man that occurred at this location.
St. Mary's County
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
CALIFORNIA AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Miramar Way, 45400 block, June 23. Items were stolen from a business. Two Lexington Park women, ages 28 and 56, were arrested and charged with theft.
Miramar Way, 45400 block, June 24. A man took automotive items and attempted to leave a store without paying. A 26-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with theft.
Miramar Way, 45400 block, June 24. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying. A 40-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with theft.
Miramar Way, 45400 block, June 25. A man took merchandise and attempted to leave a store without paying. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with theft.
Miramar Way, 45400 block, June 27. Items were stolen from a store. A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft.
Miramar Way, 45400 block, 6 p.m. June 30. A male and female took cash from a self-checkout register at a store and fled.
Mountain Laurel Lane, 23100 block, June 29. Two men were observed entering vehicles. Property was stolen from one of the vehicles. An 18-year-old California man was arrested and charged with rogue and vagabond.
GREAT MILLS AREA
THEFT
Old Great Mills Rd., 20700 block, June 28. A counterfeit bill for a transaction was passed at a store. A 21-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of forged currency.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULTS
S. Essex Dr., 21300 block, June 28. A man assaulted another person twice. A 25-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
Three Notch Rd., 22500 block, June 27. A man struck another person in the face. A 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault.
BURGLARIES
Three Notch Rd, 22000 block, June 28. A man was observed pulling on vehicle door handles and entering three vehicles. A 22-year-old Hyattsville man was arrested and charged with burglary.
Three Notch Rd., 22200 block, June 25. Responding to a report of trespassing, an officer located two woman. Two Charlotte Hall women, ages 18 and 19, were arrested and charged with trespassing.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus