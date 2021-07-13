Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police for this edition of Local Living.

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

THEFT

Patuxent Ave., 8500 block, July 4. A trail camera was stolen from a residence.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

STABBING

Bayside Rd., 8000 block, 11:45 p.m. July 4. Responding to a report, deputies found a male suffering from lacerations to the abdomen and upper body. The male was flown to a trauma center. It was determined that two males were involved in a verbal altercation when one of them pulled out a knife. A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Schooner Dr., 7800 block, June 27 to June 29. A flag was stolen from a residence.

OWINGS AREA

VANDALISM

Chaneyville Rd., 3700 block, 5 p.m. July 2 to 8 a.m. July 3. A mailbox was damaged.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFTS

Holiday Dr., 100 block, June 27 to July 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Thomas Johnson Bridge area, 3 to 7 p.m. July 4. A registration plate on a boat trailer was stolen.

Charles County

No reports were received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police.

CALIFORNIA AREA

THEFT

Miramar Way, 45400 block, noon July 5. A female took merchandise and left a store without paying.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

THEFT

Point Lookout Rd., 25800 block, May 5. Two people withdrew cash from a victim’s account at a bank.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

SHOOTING

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, 12:35 p.m. May 16. A 20-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault and possession and use of a firearm that occurred at this location.

WEAPONS

Eric Rd., 21600 block, June 6. A 22-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with a gun violation that occurred at this location.

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, July 6. During a traffic stop, a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with a gun violation.

ST. GEORGE ISLAND AREA

THEFT

Camp Merryelande area, 3:32 a.m. July 8. Two people armed with a rifle stole a safe from a store. They fled with two others in a vehicle.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus