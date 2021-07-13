BROOMES ISLAND AREA
THEFT
Patuxent Ave., 8500 block, July 4. A trail camera was stolen from a residence.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA
STABBING
Bayside Rd., 8000 block, 11:45 p.m. July 4. Responding to a report, deputies found a male suffering from lacerations to the abdomen and upper body. The male was flown to a trauma center. It was determined that two males were involved in a verbal altercation when one of them pulled out a knife. A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
LUSBY AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Schooner Dr., 7800 block, June 27 to June 29. A flag was stolen from a residence.
OWINGS AREA
VANDALISM
Chaneyville Rd., 3700 block, 5 p.m. July 2 to 8 a.m. July 3. A mailbox was damaged.
SOLOMONS AREA
THEFTS
Holiday Dr., 100 block, June 27 to July 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Thomas Johnson Bridge area, 3 to 7 p.m. July 4. A registration plate on a boat trailer was stolen.
Charles County
No reports were received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
St. Mary's County
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
CALIFORNIA AREA
THEFT
Miramar Way, 45400 block, noon July 5. A female took merchandise and left a store without paying.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
THEFT
Point Lookout Rd., 25800 block, May 5. Two people withdrew cash from a victim’s account at a bank.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
SHOOTING
Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, 12:35 p.m. May 16. A 20-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault and possession and use of a firearm that occurred at this location.
WEAPONS
Eric Rd., 21600 block, June 6. A 22-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with a gun violation that occurred at this location.
Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, July 6. During a traffic stop, a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with a gun violation.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND AREA
THEFT
Camp Merryelande area, 3:32 a.m. July 8. Two people armed with a rifle stole a safe from a store. They fled with two others in a vehicle.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus