Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for this edition of Local Living. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194 or use the “Submit a Tip” feature on the mobile app. Call the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

LUSBY AREA

VANDALISM

Gray Dr., 300 block, 11:15 p.m. July 5. A flowerpot was damaged, and lawn chairs were knocked over.

Vista Lane, 200 block, July 6. Solar-powered ground lights were damaged.

NORTH BEACH AREA

THEFT

Bay Ave., 8800 block, 9:30 p.m. July 6 to 6:30 a.m. July 7. A dog statue was stolen from a yard.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT

Buena Vista Rd., 5000 block, May 25 to July 2. A registration plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Storeplace Lane, 4900 block, 8:30 to 9 p.m. July 11. A mailbox was damaged.

Charles County

This was a report received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

WALDORF AREA

WEAPON VIOLATION

Vivian Adams Drive and Leonardtown Rd., 11:30 p.m. July 11. During a traffic stop, an officer found a gun on a driver. A 24-year-old Fort Washington man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

CALIFORNIA AREA

ASSAULT

Laurel Glen Rd., 22700 block, July 2. A woman slapped and scratched another person during an argument. A 28-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with assault.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Breton Beach Rd., 40400 block, July 4. A man struck another person in the head with the butt of a firearm during an argument. A 66-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with assault.

THEFT

Society Hill Rd., 21900 block, July 4 to July 6. Two Yamaha golf carts were stolen from a golf club.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Hermanville Rd., 20700 block, July 7. A man pushed another person, causing injury. A 35-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

Hilton Dr., 46800 block, July 4. A woman stabbed another person in the chest with a knife. A 55-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Ridge Rd., 20500 block, July 4. A man strangled another person. A 41-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

GUNFIRE

Columbus Dr., 46300 block, July 9. Responding to a report of shots fired, deputies determined that several people approached a driver, and one of them shot at her vehicle. A 20-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and assault. Another 20-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm.

HOME INVASION

Three Notch Rd., 20100 block, 6:20 p.m. July 10. Multiple people forced entry into a residence and assaulted a resident with bats and machetes. He jumped from an upstairs window, and the people fled from the scene. The resident was flown to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

THEFT

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, 4:10 a.m. July 12. Three males entered a business office by force. Nothing was reported missing.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Barton St., 27100 block, July 5. A man pushed another person, causing injury. A 47-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault.

Holly Lane, 26900 block, July 5. A man pushed another person, causing injury. A 46-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault.

Kavanagh Rd., 40400 block, 8:03 p.m. July 11. Multiple people blocked a roadway and assaulted five people in two separate vehicles. One of them fired at a driver and, as he fled to escape, struck one of the people in the roadway. A 49-year-old male suspect was flown to a trauma center for treatment. Three victims were flown to a trauma center for treatment.

PARK HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Tenby Dr., 20600 block, July 2. A female kicked another person in the back during an argument.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus