LUSBY AREA
VANDALISM
Gray Dr., 300 block, 11:15 p.m. July 5. A flowerpot was damaged, and lawn chairs were knocked over.
Vista Lane, 200 block, July 6. Solar-powered ground lights were damaged.
NORTH BEACH AREA
THEFT
Bay Ave., 8800 block, 9:30 p.m. July 6 to 6:30 a.m. July 7. A dog statue was stolen from a yard.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
THEFT
Buena Vista Rd., 5000 block, May 25 to July 2. A registration plate was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Storeplace Lane, 4900 block, 8:30 to 9 p.m. July 11. A mailbox was damaged.
Charles County
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
WALDORF AREA
WEAPON VIOLATION
Vivian Adams Drive and Leonardtown Rd., 11:30 p.m. July 11. During a traffic stop, an officer found a gun on a driver. A 24-year-old Fort Washington man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
ASSAULT
Laurel Glen Rd., 22700 block, July 2. A woman slapped and scratched another person during an argument. A 28-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with assault.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
ASSAULT
Breton Beach Rd., 40400 block, July 4. A man struck another person in the head with the butt of a firearm during an argument. A 66-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with assault.
THEFT
Society Hill Rd., 21900 block, July 4 to July 6. Two Yamaha golf carts were stolen from a golf club.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULTS
Hermanville Rd., 20700 block, July 7. A man pushed another person, causing injury. A 35-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
Hilton Dr., 46800 block, July 4. A woman stabbed another person in the chest with a knife. A 55-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangerment.
Ridge Rd., 20500 block, July 4. A man strangled another person. A 41-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
GUNFIRE
Columbus Dr., 46300 block, July 9. Responding to a report of shots fired, deputies determined that several people approached a driver, and one of them shot at her vehicle. A 20-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and assault. Another 20-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm.
HOME INVASION
Three Notch Rd., 20100 block, 6:20 p.m. July 10. Multiple people forced entry into a residence and assaulted a resident with bats and machetes. He jumped from an upstairs window, and the people fled from the scene. The resident was flown to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries.
THEFT
Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, 4:10 a.m. July 12. Three males entered a business office by force. Nothing was reported missing.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
ASSAULTS
Barton St., 27100 block, July 5. A man pushed another person, causing injury. A 47-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault.
Holly Lane, 26900 block, July 5. A man pushed another person, causing injury. A 46-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault.
Kavanagh Rd., 40400 block, 8:03 p.m. July 11. Multiple people blocked a roadway and assaulted five people in two separate vehicles. One of them fired at a driver and, as he fled to escape, struck one of the people in the roadway. A 49-year-old male suspect was flown to a trauma center for treatment. Three victims were flown to a trauma center for treatment.
PARK HALL AREA
ASSAULT
Tenby Dr., 20600 block, July 2. A female kicked another person in the back during an argument.
