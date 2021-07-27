Calvert County

SOLOMONS AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Holiday Dr., 100 block, July 15. A silver 2018 Ford Fusion reported stolen from this location was recovered.

Charles County

St. Mary's County

GREAT MILLS AREA

WEAPON

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, July 14. A 27-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun. A 37-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with regulated firearm.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

WEAPONS

Munley Lane, 46400 block, July 21. A 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and other related charges. An 18-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm.

Primrose Pl., 21800 block, July 14. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and other related charges.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus