SOLOMONS AREA
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Holiday Dr., 100 block, July 15. A silver 2018 Ford Fusion reported stolen from this location was recovered.
Charles County
No reports were received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
St. Mary's County
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
GREAT MILLS AREA
WEAPON
Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, July 14. A 27-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun. A 37-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with regulated firearm.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
WEAPONS
Munley Lane, 46400 block, July 21. A 24-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and other related charges. An 18-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm.
Primrose Pl., 21800 block, July 14. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and other related charges.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus