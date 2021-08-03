HUNTINGTOWN AREA
THEFT
Beach Dr., 2800 block, July 23. A handicapped placard was stolen from a vehicle.
SOLOMONS AREA
VANDALISM
Dowell Rd., 14400 block, July 17 to July 19. Wooden handrail posts were removed from a pavilion.
ST. LEONARD AREA
THEFT
Flag Harbor Blvd., 1300 block, 3 p.m. July 22 to 11 a.m. July 23. A pair of sunglasses was stolen from a vehicle.
Charles County
This report was received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
LA PLATA AREA
ROBBERY
Crain Hwy., 6300 block, 5:15 a.m. July 4. Two men entered a business and announced a robbery. One of them stabbed an employee in the neck, and both men fled without any money. The employee was treated at the scene. A 35-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, and other related charges.
St. Mary's County
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
CALIFORNIA AREA
ASSAULT
Jeeter Way, 44700 block, July 19. A woman bit and scratched another person. A 28-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with assault.
DAMERON AREA
ASSAULT
St. Jerome’s Neck Rd., 18500 block, July 18. A woman assaulted another person and refused to leave a residence. A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault and other related charges.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
ASSAULTS
Breton St., 22200 block, July 25. A man struck another person in the face. A 50-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with assault.
Park Ave., 41600 block, July 23. A man pushed and hit a juvenile. A 56-year-old Myersville man was arrested and charged with child abuse and assault.
Point Lookout Rd., 26000 block, July 15. A driver rammed into another vehicle several times. No injuries were reported. A 33-year-old Newberg man was arrested and charged with assault.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Miss Bessie Dr., 41500 block, July 19. A deputy conducted a traffic stop and determined that a vehicle was reported stolen. A 38-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with theft.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
WEAPON
Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, July 22. A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with firearm possession and reckless endangerment.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Army Navy Dr., 35800 block, July 25. A man assaulted another person. A 32-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault.
ROBBERY
Three Notch Rd., 28200 block, 4:39 a.m. July 25. A man entered a business and demanded money. The man fled with the money and threw a device inside the business, causing heavy smoke.
VALLEY LEE AREA
ASSAULT
Happyland Rd., 45400 block, July 19. A 26-year-old Valley Lee man was arrested and charged with assault, violation of a protective order, and resisting arrest.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus