BROOMES ISLAND AREA
VANDALISM
Ballard Rogers Rd., 4000 block, midnight to 8 a.m. Aug. 1. A driver damaged a fence, a sign and plants.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
ROBBERY
Old Town Rd., 3800 block, Aug. 5. A man with a gun robbed a convenience store of cash.
VANDALISM
Bayside Forest Ct., 3400 block, July 30. A mailbox was damaged.
Lowery Rd., 2000 block, July 31. Tire tracks were found in a garden.
NORTH BEACH AREA
THEFT
Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8800 block, July 17 to July 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
THEFT
Commerce Lane, unit block, July 27. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle.
SOLOMONS AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Holiday Dr., 100 block, July 18 to July 30. Property was stolen and the inside of a boat was damaged.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
HG Trueman Rd., 14000 block, July 28. During a traffic stop, a deputy determined a vehicle was stolen. A 26-year-old Solomons man was arrested and charged with operating a stolen vehicle and other related charges.
Charles County
No report was received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
St. Mary's County
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
CALIFORNIA AREA
THREAT OF ARSON
Three Notch Rd., 22800 block, July 29. A man was observed yelling at customers and threatened to blow up a building, then banged on the windows of a business. A 23-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with arson/threat and other related charges.
GREAT MILLS AREA
ASSAULT
Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, July 17. A man strangled and placed another person in a headlock. He also struck a deputy in the arm during an investigation. A 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Merchant’s Lane, 40800 block, July 31. A 58-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULTS
Point Lookout Rd., 20200 block, Aug. 1. A man used a razorblade to cut another person. A 25-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
Saratoga Dr., 21600 block, July 30. A man strangled and scratched another person. A 52-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
THEFT
N. Shangri La Dr., 21800 block, July 24. A 46-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft and other related charges.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus