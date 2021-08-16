HUNTINGTOWN AREA
THEFT
N. Solomons Island Rd., 5600 block, July 15 to Aug. 4. A registration plate was stolen from a trailer.
VANDALISM
N. Solomons Island Rd., 6200 block, Aug. 6. A gas pump was damaged.
Solomons Island Rd. Area, Aug. 2. Signs on a chain-link fence were cut and damaged.
LUSBY AREA
THEFT
Comanche Rd., 11300 block, 11:15 p.m. Aug. 11. A man armed with a knife entered a residence and fled after a physical altercation with residents. A 35-year-old Lusby man was arrested and charged with burglary, assault and destruction of property.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Nester Lane, 12000 block, Aug. 2. A black 2016 Dodge Journey was stolen.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
VANDALISM
Adelina Rd., 2700 block, Aug. 2 to Aug. 3. A vehicle struck and smashed mailboxes.
Charles County
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
MARBURY AREA
ASSAULT
Chicamuxen Rd., 3800 block, 7:49 p.m. Aug. 5. An officer investigating ATVs and minibikes on the roadway observed an unattended ATV. A male rider approached and pushed the officer and drove off, then struck the officer who suffered injuries to the knee and ankle. All the riders fled from the scene.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
THEFTS
Miramar Way, 45400 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 8. Two women took items and fled from a store without paying.
S. Shangri La Dr., 46900 block, 7:20 p.m. July 29. A person dropped a wallet while getting out of a vehicle in a parking lot. A man picked up the wallet and fled.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
THEFT
Three Notch Rd., 30300 block, July 25. A man purchased items from a store using a stolen debit card.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
SHOOTING
Mervell Dean Rd., Aug. 7. Two people were struck by gunfire inside a business. Both were transported and treated for their injuries at a hospital. A 23-year-old Lexington Park man and a 27-year-old Lusby man were arrested and charged with assault and other related charges.
