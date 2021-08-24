HUNTINGTOWN AREA
THEFT
Robinson Rd., 4000 block, 10:45 p.m. Aug. 8. A man was seen entering a property with a flashlight and then running away.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Armory Rd., 100 block, Aug. 15. Storage lockers were entered by cutting key locks.
Hallowing Point Rd., 5000 block, 8 a.m. to 7:50 p.m. Aug. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Jendan Way, 300 block, July 28 to Aug. 8. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
N. Solomons Island Rd., 100 block, Aug. 9. A toolbox was stolen from a business. A 26-year-old Clements man was arrested and charged with theft.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Armory Rd., 100 block, Aug. 15. A blue and white Yamaha TT-R90 dirt bike was stolen from a storage.
Charles County
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
ASSAULT
Three Notch Rd. and Wildewood Blvd., Aug. 14. A driver refused to provide his driver’s license and pushed a deputy during a traffic stop. A 29-year-old District man was arrested and charged with assault and other related charges.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Miramar Way, 45400 block, Aug. 15. A woman took items from a business and violated a trespass order. A 57-year-old Lusby woman was arrested and charged with theft and trespass.
Miramar Way, 45400 block, 2:20 p.m. Aug. 17. A woman took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Poppy Way, 23100 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 18. A man entered a vehicle and took property. The man fled in another vehicle.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULTS
Pegg Rd., 21400 block, Aug. 4. During a vehicle stop, deputies advised a woman to exit the vehicle. The driver accelerated at high speed and dragged both deputies. The two deputies suffered injuries. The woman kicked another deputy while being taken into custody. A 20-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges.
Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, Aug. 12. A man punched another person in the head and broke a cellphone. A 35-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault and destruction of property.
THEFT
Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, July 31. A woman entered a hotel room by force. A 19-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft.
