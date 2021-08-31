Calvert County

BROOMES ISLAND AREA

THEFT

Fish Hook Dr., 3700 block, Aug. 19. A canoe was stolen from a backyard.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

THEFT

Bayside Rd., 8500 block, Aug. 5. An iPad and case were stolen.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT

Town Center Blvd., 10600 block, Aug. 21. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT

Raccoon Lane, 8200 block, Aug. 13. Credit card information was stolen.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFT

North Shore Dr., 4400 block, 11:20 a.m. to 12:33 p.m. Two five-gallon water jugs and a pack of bottled water were stolen from a porch of a residence.

SOLOMONS AREA

THEFT

Dowell Rd., 14400 block, July 31 to Aug. 19. Fishing rods and crab pots were stolen from a boat. A live pot was also damaged.

SAINT LEONARD AREA

VANDALISM

Alanna Way, 6000 block, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle window was damaged.

Charles County

St. Mary's County

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Castaway Cir., 21300 block, Aug. 22. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

Chancellor’s Run Rd., 21700 block, Aug. 21. A 58-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with assault.

Exquisite Ct., 21400 block, Aug. 20. A 55-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with assault.

Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Aug. 16. A 32-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with assault and trespass.

THEFT

Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, Aug. 18. A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with burglary.

PARK HALL AREA

ASSAULT

Park Hall Rd., 47500 block, Aug. 22. A 36-year-old Park Hall woman was arrested and charged with assault.

