BROOMES ISLAND AREA
THEFT
Fish Hook Dr., 3700 block, Aug. 19. A canoe was stolen from a backyard.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA
THEFT
Bayside Rd., 8500 block, Aug. 5. An iPad and case were stolen.
DUNKIRK AREA
THEFT
Town Center Blvd., 10600 block, Aug. 21. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.
LUSBY AREA
THEFT
Raccoon Lane, 8200 block, Aug. 13. Credit card information was stolen.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
THEFT
North Shore Dr., 4400 block, 11:20 a.m. to 12:33 p.m. Two five-gallon water jugs and a pack of bottled water were stolen from a porch of a residence.
SOLOMONS AREA
THEFT
Dowell Rd., 14400 block, July 31 to Aug. 19. Fishing rods and crab pots were stolen from a boat. A live pot was also damaged.
SAINT LEONARD AREA
VANDALISM
Alanna Way, 6000 block, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle window was damaged.
Charles County
No report was received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
St. Mary's County
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULTS
Castaway Cir., 21300 block, Aug. 22. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
Chancellor’s Run Rd., 21700 block, Aug. 21. A 58-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with assault.
Exquisite Ct., 21400 block, Aug. 20. A 55-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with assault.
Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Aug. 16. A 32-year-old California woman was arrested and charged with assault and trespass.
THEFT
Three Notch Rd., 21800 block, Aug. 18. A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with burglary.
PARK HALL AREA
ASSAULT
Park Hall Rd., 47500 block, Aug. 22. A 36-year-old Park Hall woman was arrested and charged with assault.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus