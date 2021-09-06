CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bayside Rd., 8700 block, Aug. 25. A decor was stolen from a front door of a residence.
Mears Ave. area, Aug. 29. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Summer City Blvd., 4100 block, Aug. 26. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
DUNKIRK AREA
THEFT
Crown Dr., 11900 block, Aug. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Birch Dr., 4200 block, Aug. 24 to Aug. 28. A lawn mower and trimmer were stolen from a shed.
LUSBY AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Rawhide Road area, Aug. 25. Deputies responded to an attempted armed home invasion. Two Lusby male juveniles, ages 14 and 15, were arrested and charged with burglary.
VANDALISM
Rousby Hall Rd., 12900 block, 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 21. Three vehicle tires were slashed.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
THEFT
W. Dares Beach Rd., 300 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 23 to 6:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Catalytic converters were stolen from two buses.
TRESPASSING/VANDALISM
Costley Way, 800 block, Aug. 25. A 58-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with trespassing, malicious destruction of property and other related charges that occurred at this location.
SOLOMONS AREA
VANDALISM
Holiday Dr., 100 block, Aug. 23. A boat cabin door was broken.
Charles County
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
WALDORF AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Abberly Place area, June 26. Property was stolen from an apartment. A 25-year-old Capital Heights man was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
HOMICIDE
Woodland Acres Rd., 23200 block, 11:20 p.m. Aug. 27. A man entered a residence by force and was confronted by a homeowner. During a struggle, the homeowner discharged a firearm, striking the man in the upper body. Tavein Malik Dickens, 23, of Lexington Park, was transported to a trauma center where he was pronounced deceased.
Compiled by Ria Manglapus