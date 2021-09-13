HUNTINGTOWN AREA
THEFT
Southern Maryland Blvd. and Miss Sams Way, Sept. 4. During a traffic stop for reported stolen tags, a 39-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with theft.
LUSBY AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
HG Trueman Rd., 11800 block, Aug. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
SOLOMONS AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lore Rd., 200 block, Sept. 2. Two fishing rods were stolen from a boat.
Charles County
These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
WALDORF AREA
WEAPON
Popes Creek Ct. area, 2:31 p.m. Sept. 6. During a traffic stop, a 21-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with a loaded firearm in a vehicle and other related charges.
ROBBERY
Waldorf area, Sept. 8. A man robbed four convenience stores of cash at gunpoint. A 31-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with robbery and assault.
St. Mary's County
This report was received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
CALIFORNIA AREA
THEFT
Miramar Way, 45400 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 8. A purse was stolen from a shopping cart.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULTS
Elm Ct., 45700 block, Sept. 1. A man pushed an individual to the ground. A 40-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
Indian Way, 45900 block, Sept. 4. During an argument, a man assaulted another person and damaged a vehicle. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault and malicious destruction of property.
Liberty St., 21600 block, Sept. 3. A man pushed and grabbed another person by the throat. A 40-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
Ronald Dr., 21800 block, Sept. 1. During an argument, a woman bit another person. A 36-year-old Lexington Park woman was arrested and charged with assault.
S. Shangri-La Dr., 46800 block, Sept. 2. A man strangled and threatened another person with a knife. A 60-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
