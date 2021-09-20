Norris Rd., 45500 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 15. Deputies responded to a shooting and found a woman with gunshot wounds to the lower body. She was transported to a trauma center for treatment. It was determined that after a fight in a crowd, the woman and two other people entered a vehicle and began to drive away. Suspects began shooting at the vehicle. One of the people was injured from shattered glass and treated at the scene.