LUSBY AREA
THEFT
Rousby Hall Rd., 11700 block, Sept. 9. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
THEFTS
Aspen Rd., 2600 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 8 to 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9. An RV battery was stolen from behind a residence.
Broomes Island Rd., 5000 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 3 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6. A K-9 vehicle spotlight was stolen.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
THEFT
Stamper Ct., 500 block, Sept. 13. A 46-year-old Prince Frederick man was arrested and charged with trespassing private property that occurred at this location.
VANDALISM
Church St., unit block, Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
SOLOMONS AREA
VANDALISM
Patuxent Ave., 14800 block, Sept. 12. Air was removed from four vehicle tires.
Charles County
These were among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.
WALDORF AREA
HOMICIDES
Ell Lane, 12100 block, 11:48 p.m. Sept. 10. Officers responding to a shooting found a man with a gunshot wound outside an apartment building. Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of the District, was deceased on the scene.
Gilroy Rd., 7900 block, 7:02 p.m. Sept. 6. Officers responded to a report of an unconscious man in a wooded area. Shaquone Anthony Johnson, 32, of Waldorf, was found deceased and an autopsy determined the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
ASSAULT
Berry Rd., 10100 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11. During a dispute, a man produced a firearm and threatened an employee. A 46-year-old Brandywine man was arrested and charged with assault and other related charges.
SHOOTING
Jefferson Rd., 100 block, 3:09 p.m. Sept. 10. Officers responded to a shooting and found a man with a gunshot injury. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. An arrest warrant was obtained for a 38-year-old Waldorf man.
WEAPON
Smallwood Dr. and St. Charles Pkwy., 1:30 a.m. Sept. 14. During a traffic stop, a 23-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and other related charges.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Crain Hwy., 3000 block, 12:35 a.m. Sept. 13. An officer initiating a traffic stop determined a vehicle stolen during an armed carjacking in Virginia. Four men fled but were located. A 24-year-old Clinton man and three District men, ages 20, 27 and 28, were arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and other related charges.
St. Mary's County
These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.
DRAYDEN AREA
ASSAULT
Porto Bello Ct., 46400 block, Sept. 12. A 41-year-old Drayden man was arrested and charged with assault.
GREAT MILLS AREA
SHOOTING
Norris Rd., 45500 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 15. Deputies responded to a shooting and found a woman with gunshot wounds to the lower body. She was transported to a trauma center for treatment. It was determined that after a fight in a crowd, the woman and two other people entered a vehicle and began to drive away. Suspects began shooting at the vehicle. One of the people was injured from shattered glass and treated at the scene.
ROBBERY
Old Great Mills Rd., 20700 block, 5:52 a.m. Sept. 12. A man robbed a convenience store of cash at gunpoint.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
ASSAULTS
Point Lookout Rd., 23200 block, Sept. 10. A 21-year-old Leonardtown woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Point Lookout Rd., 25300 block, Sept. 5. A 28-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with assault and other related charges.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULT
Hilton Run Dr., 46800 block, Sept. 11. A 25-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
ROBBERY
Poplar Lane, 45500 block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 16. A gunman with his face concealed demanded property from a resident who did not comply. The man fled on foot.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Flower Dr., 46800 block, Sept. 8. A man entered a residence by forcing a door. A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with trespass and destruction of property.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Great Mills Rd., 21600 block, Sept. 5. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Barton St., 27100 block, Sept. 9. A 33-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault.
WEAPON
Three Notch Rd., 26100 block, Sept. 12. A 43-year-old Upper Marlboro man was arrested and charged with handgun in a vehicle and other related charges.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus