Hope Circle area, Sept. 13. A man walking a dog reported another man brandished a firearm and made threats after he asked the man’s family member not to pet the animal. A 25-year-old Waldorf man was located. He was arrested and charged with assault, carrying a gun and other related charges. A second man was found at the same location. It was determined that he had a handgun in his waist. A 26-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm.