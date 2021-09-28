Calvert County

These were among reports received by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194 or use the “Submit a Tip” feature on the mobile app. Call the Crime Solvers line at 410-535-2880 or the state police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

DUNKIRK AREA

THEFT

Yellow Bank Rd., 3500 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 to 11 a.m. Sept. 18. Mailboxes were stolen.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

N. Solomons Island Rd., 3100 block, Sept. 15. Customers took merchandise and left a store without paying.

LUSBY AREA

THEFT

Village Center Dr., 200 block, 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sept. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

OWINGS AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Marble Lane, 2000 block, Sept. 13. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

THEFTS

Route 4 and Ball Rd., Sept. 15. During a traffic stop, it was determined that a vehicle registration plate was stolen. A 31-year-old Prince Frederick woman was arrested and charged with theft.

Solomons Island Rd., unit block, Sept. 19. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Solomons Island Rd., 1500 block, Sept. 16. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Buena Vista Rd., 4000 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 12 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Property was damaged.

Winslow Pl., 100 block, 4:45 a.m. to 12:58 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was damaged.

ST. LEONARD AREA

VANDALISM

Avenue E area, 2 to 9 a.m. Sept. 17. A vehicle window was damaged.

Charles County

This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. For information, call 301-932-2222 or 301-870-3232. The website ccso.us has crime statistics and information on crime prevention programs.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The 24-hour hotline is 866-411-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

WALDORF AREA

ASSAULT

Hope Circle area, Sept. 13. A man walking a dog reported another man brandished a firearm and made threats after he asked the man’s family member not to pet the animal. A 25-year-old Waldorf man was located. He was arrested and charged with assault, carrying a gun and other related charges. A second man was found at the same location. It was determined that he had a handgun in his waist. A 26-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

St. Mary's County

These were among reports received by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police. To submit a tip, call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. The Leonardtown Barrack of the state police has an anonymous tip line at 301-475-2936.

GREAT MILLS AREA

ASSAULTS

Clipper Dr., 22100 block, Sept. 13. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault and destruction of property.

Foxwood Lane, 21300 block, Sept. 21. A 43-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with assault.

SHOOTING

Great Mills area, Sept. 15. A 16-year-old woman was arrested and charged with firearm use, assault and other related charges.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

ASSAULT

Morgan Rd., 24600 block, Sept. 18. A 57-year-old Hollywood man was arrested and charged with assault.

THEFT

Mervell Dean Road area, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 12. A man stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

ASSAULT

Point Lookout Rd., 21000 block, Sept. 16. A 53-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with assault.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

ASSAULTS

Compass Cir., 48000 block, Sept. 18. A 44-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

Radford Lane, 46000 block, Sept. 17. A 27-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

Valley Ct., 46500 block, Sept. 12. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.

ROBBERY

Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12. A man assaulted and threatened a store employee, then robbed the store of items.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Old Village Rd., 28100 block, Sept. 19. A man struck another person in the face with a bat. A 51-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault.

