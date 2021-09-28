DUNKIRK AREA
THEFT
Yellow Bank Rd., 3500 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 to 11 a.m. Sept. 18. Mailboxes were stolen.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
N. Solomons Island Rd., 3100 block, Sept. 15. Customers took merchandise and left a store without paying.
LUSBY AREA
THEFT
Village Center Dr., 200 block, 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sept. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
OWINGS AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Marble Lane, 2000 block, Sept. 13. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
THEFTS
Route 4 and Ball Rd., Sept. 15. During a traffic stop, it was determined that a vehicle registration plate was stolen. A 31-year-old Prince Frederick woman was arrested and charged with theft.
Solomons Island Rd., unit block, Sept. 19. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Solomons Island Rd., 1500 block, Sept. 16. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Buena Vista Rd., 4000 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 12 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Property was damaged.
Winslow Pl., 100 block, 4:45 a.m. to 12:58 p.m. Sept. 14. Property was damaged.
ST. LEONARD AREA
VANDALISM
Avenue E area, 2 to 9 a.m. Sept. 17. A vehicle window was damaged.
Charles County
This was among reports received by the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police.
REWARDS FOR INFORMATION
WALDORF AREA
ASSAULT
Hope Circle area, Sept. 13. A man walking a dog reported another man brandished a firearm and made threats after he asked the man’s family member not to pet the animal. A 25-year-old Waldorf man was located. He was arrested and charged with assault, carrying a gun and other related charges. A second man was found at the same location. It was determined that he had a handgun in his waist. A 26-year-old Waldorf man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
St. Mary's County
These were among reports received by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police.
GREAT MILLS AREA
ASSAULTS
Clipper Dr., 22100 block, Sept. 13. A 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault and destruction of property.
Foxwood Lane, 21300 block, Sept. 21. A 43-year-old Great Mills man was arrested and charged with assault.
SHOOTING
Great Mills area, Sept. 15. A 16-year-old woman was arrested and charged with firearm use, assault and other related charges.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
ASSAULT
Morgan Rd., 24600 block, Sept. 18. A 57-year-old Hollywood man was arrested and charged with assault.
THEFT
Mervell Dean Road area, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 12. A man stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
ASSAULT
Point Lookout Rd., 21000 block, Sept. 16. A 53-year-old Leonardtown man was arrested and charged with assault.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
ASSAULTS
Compass Cir., 48000 block, Sept. 18. A 44-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
Radford Lane, 46000 block, Sept. 17. A 27-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
Valley Ct., 46500 block, Sept. 12. A 29-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested and charged with assault.
ROBBERY
Great Mills Rd., 21000 block, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12. A man assaulted and threatened a store employee, then robbed the store of items.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Old Village Rd., 28100 block, Sept. 19. A man struck another person in the face with a bat. A 51-year-old Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with assault.
